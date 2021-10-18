headset

Posts: 2 914 Gay Premiership Footy star « on: October 18, 2021, 05:38:46 AM »



It could get a bit naughty abroad and online is a hate field as we've seen with Racism.





He is fucked if he plays for the Geordies with the regime they have in charge!!!!



So he needs to keep away from the 'Talimags'



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16450245/gay-premier-league-star-therapy-abuse-comes-out/ The is one in the frame to come out - the media hype will be hard work for the first one that comes out - I doubt they would be much bother from the terraces in this country - the odd one or two incidents in a season.It could get a bit naughty abroad and online is a hate field as we've seen with Racism.He is fucked if he plays for the Geordies with the regime they have in charge!!!!So he needs to keep away from the 'Talimags'

Posts: 7 103 Re: Gay Premiership Footy star « Reply #1 on: October 18, 2021, 06:15:42 AM » Sad it's still an issue in this day and age. Obviously more than the one out there, it'll probably take a high profile "outing" at some point, then nobody will really care.

Posts: 2 995 Re: Gay Premiership Footy star « Reply #2 on: October 18, 2021, 07:28:55 AM » Guess it's down to the individual as to how they would handle coming out, don't think they'd be much abuse at matches but online would be horrendous so the first one will need to have a decent level of mental strength

Posts: 7 103 Re: Gay Premiership Footy star « Reply #3 on: October 18, 2021, 07:48:33 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 18, 2021, 07:28:55 AM Guess it's down to the individual as to how they would handle coming out,



Trouble is, it's still not down to the individual. Even all these years after Justin Fashanu the game still has a long way to go on this matter. Yes there are players who are out within the game, but the game still keeps its own doors firmly shut in the name of sales and income. It's now 30 years on since Fashanu was outed, had he outed himself things may have moved on for the better and he might still be alive!

Mountain KingPosts: 4 523 Re: Gay Premiership Footy star « Reply #4 on: October 18, 2021, 11:49:28 AM » Some Boro players under Robbo were convinced that we had a gay player. So much so that in that era some players refused to undress around the individual.



Posts: 2 995 Re: Gay Premiership Footy star « Reply #5 on: October 18, 2021, 01:02:46 PM » Quote from: Ben G on October 18, 2021, 11:49:28 AM Some Boro players under Robbo were convinced that we had a gay player. So much so that in that era some players refused to undress around the individual.







He's obviously undergone conversion therapy since his time at Boro, his wife is rather fit









You'd hope todays world is a mile away from Robbo's Boro He's obviously undergone conversion therapy since his time at Boro, his wife is rather fitYou'd hope todays world is a mile away from Robbo's Boro

Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 362Infant Herpes Re: Gay Premiership Footy star « Reply #6 on: October 18, 2021, 04:46:57 PM » Can't have a gay footballer. What if he's through on goal and sees a handsome bloke in the stand, jumps the hoardings and starts having bum fun in front of a load of kids, eh? And what if another player is showering and the gay player starts massaging Mr Matey bubbles into his trembling buttocks before taking his engorged penis into his warm, wet mouth......fuck. I've cum.

Posts: 7 103 Re: Gay Premiership Footy star « Reply #7 on: October 18, 2021, 05:47:31 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on October 18, 2021, 04:46:57 PM Can't have a gay footballer. What if he's through on goal and sees a handsome bloke in the stand, jumps the hoardings and starts having bum fun in front of a load of kids, eh? And what if another player is showering and the gay player starts massaging Mr Matey bubbles into his trembling buttocks before taking his engorged penis into his warm, wet mouth......fuck. I've cum.



Remember this sort of idea being rolled out when it came to the armed forces ban, but you had silly old farts (and young ones) thinking they were making a valid point! Then of course there's always the Spear of Destiny defense!

Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 362Infant Herpes Re: Gay Premiership Footy star « Reply #8 on: October 18, 2021, 08:25:19 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on October 18, 2021, 05:47:31 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on October 18, 2021, 04:46:57 PM Can't have a gay footballer. What if he's through on goal and sees a handsome bloke in the stand, jumps the hoardings and starts having bum fun in front of a load of kids, eh? And what if another player is showering and the gay player starts massaging Mr Matey bubbles into his trembling buttocks before taking his engorged penis into his warm, wet mouth......fuck. I've cum.



Remember this sort of idea being rolled out when it came to the armed forces ban, but you had silly old farts (and young ones) thinking they were making a valid point! Then of course there's always the Spear of Destiny defense!

Remember this sort of idea being rolled out when it came to the armed forces ban, but you had silly old farts (and young ones) thinking they were making a valid point! Then of course there's always the Spear of Destiny defense!

Spear of Destiny defence?



Spear of Destiny defence?I have a vague memory of Kirk Brandon suing Boy George over sausaging, but can't remember the details.

Posts: 1 134 Re: Gay Premiership Footy star « Reply #13 on: October 21, 2021, 05:21:16 PM » If I was a gay footie player....being the Diva I am, I'd pick the biggest stage possible to come out.



QATAR WORLD CUP.........be stood there for the anthems...all the boys looking good,singing their hearts out....



Then me,stood at the end,tutu on,bit of midnight blue ,bit of rouge.....obviously a slap of smutty red round me chops.......



Singing a totally different song.... And the song goes something like this.



To the tune of MY OLD MAN'S A DUSTMAN.



FUCK OFF YOU CAMMEL WANKING MISOGYNISTIC GOAT 🐐 FUCKING PERVERT

YALL NEVER TAKE ME ALIVE...



chorus



He's a goat 🐐 fucker he's ok

never had a women an never bin drunk



He wants to be a camel driver just like his dear pah 'pa

dress up in womens clothing...suspenders and a bra



Ohhhhh .....



repeat till fade......







the fuck am I on about. 🐕x





Monkeyman when he sees that will sign you up for his band next.



Jokes to one side have you seen or heard from him ? hes not been about for a while.



I always thought it would be a temporary falling out, He didn't come across as one to have his wings clipped so easily from Ken & Co.





Monkeyman when he sees that will sign you up for his band next.Jokes to one side have you seen or heard from him ? hes not been about for a while.I always thought it would be a temporary falling out, He didn't come across as one to have his wings clipped so easily from Ken & Co.

Posts: 2 914 Re: Gay Premiership Footy star « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:18:32 AM » We miss monkey, bring back monkey man all is forgiven Monkey.



The is still a place at the table for you if you want it ...



Unlike bossman Ken, we don't hold grudges on here Logged

Posts: 7 103 Re: Gay Premiership Footy star « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:27:44 PM » Thinking back on this, I remember an indecent that made most daily papers of a fall out between a footballer and his wife. At the time I lived near a football ground and talk in the local pub was about the fact his wife had come home to find him in bed with a team mate. General attitude in the pub seemed to be that it was hardly a secret !