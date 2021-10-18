Welcome,
October 26, 2021, 09:06:58 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Gay Premiership Footy star
Author
Topic: Gay Premiership Footy star (Read 774 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 914
Gay Premiership Footy star
«
on:
October 18, 2021, 05:38:46 AM
The is one in the frame to come out - the media hype will be hard work for the first one that comes out - I doubt they would be much bother from the terraces in this country - the odd one or two incidents in a season.
It could get a bit naughty abroad and online is a hate field as we've seen with Racism.
He is fucked if he plays for the Geordies with the regime they have in charge!!!!
So he needs to keep away from the 'Talimags'
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16450245/gay-premier-league-star-therapy-abuse-comes-out/
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 102
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #1 on:
October 18, 2021, 06:15:42 AM
Sad it's still an issue in this day and age. Obviously more than the one out there, it'll probably take a high profile "outing" at some point, then nobody will really care.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 995
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #2 on:
October 18, 2021, 07:28:55 AM
Guess it's down to the individual as to how they would handle coming out, don't think they'd be much abuse at matches but online would be horrendous so the first one will need to have a decent level of mental strength
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 102
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #3 on:
October 18, 2021, 07:48:33 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 18, 2021, 07:28:55 AM
Guess it's down to the individual as to how they would handle coming out,
Trouble is, it's still not down to the individual. Even all these years after Justin Fashanu the game still has a long way to go on this matter. Yes there are players who are out within the game, but the game still keeps its own doors firmly shut in the name of sales and income. It's now 30 years on since Fashanu was outed, had he outed himself things may have moved on for the better and he might still be alive!
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 523
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #4 on:
October 18, 2021, 11:49:28 AM
Some Boro players under Robbo were convinced that we had a gay player. So much so that in that era some players refused to undress around the individual.
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 995
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #5 on:
October 18, 2021, 01:02:46 PM
Quote from: Ben G on October 18, 2021, 11:49:28 AM
Some Boro players under Robbo were convinced that we had a gay player. So much so that in that era some players refused to undress around the individual.
He's obviously undergone conversion therapy since his time at Boro, his wife is rather fit
You'd hope todays world is a mile away from Robbo's Boro
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 361
Infant Herpes
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #6 on:
October 18, 2021, 04:46:57 PM
Can't have a gay footballer. What if he's through on goal and sees a handsome bloke in the stand, jumps the hoardings and starts having bum fun in front of a load of kids, eh? And what if another player is showering and the gay player starts massaging Mr Matey bubbles into his trembling buttocks before taking his engorged penis into his warm, wet mouth......fuck. I've cum.
I know where you live
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 102
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #7 on:
October 18, 2021, 05:47:31 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on October 18, 2021, 04:46:57 PM
Can't have a gay footballer. What if he's through on goal and sees a handsome bloke in the stand, jumps the hoardings and starts having bum fun in front of a load of kids, eh? And what if another player is showering and the gay player starts massaging Mr Matey bubbles into his trembling buttocks before taking his engorged penis into his warm, wet mouth......fuck. I've cum.
Remember this sort of idea being rolled out when it came to the armed forces ban, but you had silly old farts (and young ones) thinking they were making a valid point! Then of course there's always the Spear of Destiny defense!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 361
Infant Herpes
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #8 on:
October 18, 2021, 08:25:19 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on October 18, 2021, 05:47:31 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on October 18, 2021, 04:46:57 PM
Can't have a gay footballer. What if he's through on goal and sees a handsome bloke in the stand, jumps the hoardings and starts having bum fun in front of a load of kids, eh? And what if another player is showering and the gay player starts massaging Mr Matey bubbles into his trembling buttocks before taking his engorged penis into his warm, wet mouth......fuck. I've cum.
Remember this sort of idea being rolled out when it came to the armed forces ban, but you had silly old farts (and young ones) thinking they were making a valid point! Then of course there's always the Spear of Destiny defense!
Spear of Destiny defence?
I have a vague memory of Kirk Brandon suing Boy George over sausaging, but can't remember the details.
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 538
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #9 on:
October 18, 2021, 08:32:35 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on October 18, 2021, 04:46:57 PM
Can't have a gay footballer. What if he's through on goal and sees a handsome bloke in the stand, jumps the hoardings and starts having bum fun in front of a load of kids, eh? And what if another player is showering and the gay player starts massaging Mr Matey bubbles into his trembling buttocks before taking his engorged penis into his warm, wet mouth......fuck. I've cum.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 995
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #10 on:
October 18, 2021, 09:39:50 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on October 18, 2021, 08:25:19 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on October 18, 2021, 05:47:31 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on October 18, 2021, 04:46:57 PM
Can't have a gay footballer. What if he's through on goal and sees a handsome bloke in the stand, jumps the hoardings and starts having bum fun in front of a load of kids, eh? And what if another player is showering and the gay player starts massaging Mr Matey bubbles into his trembling buttocks before taking his engorged penis into his warm, wet mouth......fuck. I've cum.
Remember this sort of idea being rolled out when it came to the armed forces ban, but you had silly old farts (and young ones) thinking they were making a valid point! Then of course there's always the Spear of Destiny defense!
Spear of Destiny defence?
I have a vague memory of Kirk Brandon suing Boy George over sausaging, but can't remember the details.
Just googled it, cant believe Id forgotten all about it, do remember the case now, imagine going to court to protest youre not gay and losing
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 102
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #11 on:
October 18, 2021, 09:58:41 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 18, 2021, 09:39:50 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on October 18, 2021, 08:25:19 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on October 18, 2021, 05:47:31 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on October 18, 2021, 04:46:57 PM
Can't have a gay footballer. What if he's through on goal and sees a handsome bloke in the stand, jumps the hoardings and starts having bum fun in front of a load of kids, eh? And what if another player is showering and the gay player starts massaging Mr Matey bubbles into his trembling buttocks before taking his engorged penis into his warm, wet mouth......fuck. I've cum.
Remember this sort of idea being rolled out when it came to the armed forces ban, but you had silly old farts (and young ones) thinking they were making a valid point! Then of course there's always the Spear of Destiny defense!
Spear of Destiny defence?
I have a vague memory of Kirk Brandon suing Boy George over sausaging, but can't remember the details.
Just googled it, cant believe Id forgotten all about it, do remember the case now, imagine going to court to protest youre not gay and losing
They played Theatre of Hate's first single "Original Sin" in court, which pretty much sealed things. I was working gigs in the early '80's and pretty much everyone knew about it, but generally thought so what, their business. When I heard Brandon was suing I remember thinking "silly bastard"!
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 523
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #12 on:
October 18, 2021, 11:07:07 PM
Brandon was played by Rob Stark
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 134
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #13 on:
October 21, 2021, 05:21:16 PM
If I was a gay footie player....being the Diva I am, I'd pick the biggest stage possible to come out.
QATAR WORLD CUP.........be stood there for the anthems...all the boys looking good,singing their hearts out....
Then me,stood at the end,tutu on,bit of midnight blue ,bit of rouge.....obviously a slap of smutty red round me chops.......
Singing a totally different song.... And the song goes something like this.
To the tune of MY OLD MAN'S A DUSTMAN.
FUCK OFF YOU CAMMEL WANKING MISOGYNISTIC GOAT 🐐 FUCKING PERVERT
YALL NEVER TAKE ME ALIVE...
chorus
He's a goat 🐐 fucker he's ok
never had a women an never bin drunk
He wants to be a camel driver just like his dear pah 'pa
dress up in womens clothing...suspenders and a bra
Ohhhhh .....
repeat till fade......
the fuck am I on about. 🐕x
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 914
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #14 on:
October 22, 2021, 05:57:34 AM
Quote from: Bob_Ender on October 21, 2021, 05:21:16 PM
If I was a gay footie player....being the Diva I am, I'd pick the biggest stage possible to come out.
QATAR WORLD CUP.........be stood there for the anthems...all the boys looking good,singing their hearts out....
Then me,stood at the end,tutu on,bit of midnight blue ,bit of rouge.....obviously a slap of smutty red round me chops.......
Singing a totally different song.... And the song goes something like this.
To the tune of MY OLD MAN'S A DUSTMAN.
FUCK OFF YOU CAMMEL WANKING MISOGYNISTIC GOAT 🐐 FUCKING PERVERT
YALL NEVER TAKE ME ALIVE...
chorus
He's a goat 🐐 fucker he's ok
never had a women an never bin drunk
He wants to be a camel driver just like his dear pah 'pa
dress up in womens clothing...suspenders and a bra
Ohhhhh .....
repeat till fade......
the fuck am I on about. 🐕x
Monkeyman when he sees that will sign you up for his band next.
Jokes to one side have you seen or heard from him ? hes not been about for a while.
I always thought it would be a temporary falling out, He didn't come across as one to have his wings clipped so easily from Ken & Co.
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 134
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:45 PM »
Piss off🐶x
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 914
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 04:18:32 AM »
We miss monkey, bring back monkey man all is forgiven Monkey.
The is still a place at the table for you if you want it ...
Unlike bossman Ken, we don't hold grudges on here
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 102
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:27:44 PM »
Thinking back on this, I remember an indecent that made most daily papers of a fall out between a footballer and his wife. At the time I lived near a football ground and talk in the local pub was about the fact his wife had come home to find him in bed with a team mate. General attitude in the pub seemed to be that it was hardly a secret !
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 995
Re: Gay Premiership Footy star
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:11:13 PM »
Trevor Morley got stabbed, allegedly, by his wife, the story goes he was caught balls deep in Ian Bishop, was obviously all denied with various versions of the event getting told from they were gang banging a bird to Ian Bishop saying he wasnt even there
