It could get a bit naughty abroad and online is a hate field as we've seen with Racism.





He is fucked if he plays for the Geordies with the regime they have in charge!!!!



So he needs to keep away from the 'Talimags'



It could get a bit naughty abroad and online is a hate field as we've seen with Racism.

He is fucked if he plays for the Geordies with the regime they have in charge!!!!

So he needs to keep away from the 'Talimags'

Sad it's still an issue in this day and age. Obviously more than the one out there, it'll probably take a high profile "outing" at some point, then nobody will really care.

Guess it's down to the individual as to how they would handle coming out, don't think they'd be much abuse at matches but online would be horrendous so the first one will need to have a decent level of mental strength

Quote from: Itchy_ring on October 18, 2021, 07:28:55 AM Guess it's down to the individual as to how they would handle coming out,



Trouble is, it's still not down to the individual. Even all these years after Justin Fashanu the game still has a long way to go on this matter. Yes there are players who are out within the game, but the game still keeps its own doors firmly shut in the name of sales and income. It's now 30 years on since Fashanu was outed, had he outed himself things may have moved on for the better and he might still be alive!

Some Boro players under Robbo were convinced that we had a gay player. So much so that in that era some players refused to undress around the individual.



Quote from: Ben G on October 18, 2021, 11:49:28 AM Some Boro players under Robbo were convinced that we had a gay player. So much so that in that era some players refused to undress around the individual.







He's obviously undergone conversion therapy since his time at Boro, his wife is rather fit









You'd hope todays world is a mile away from Robbo's Boro He's obviously undergone conversion therapy since his time at Boro, his wife is rather fitYou'd hope todays world is a mile away from Robbo's Boro Logged

Quote from: Ollyboro on October 18, 2021, 04:46:57 PM Can't have a gay footballer. What if he's through on goal and sees a handsome bloke in the stand, jumps the hoardings and starts having bum fun in front of a load of kids, eh? And what if another player is showering and the gay player starts massaging Mr Matey bubbles into his trembling buttocks before taking his engorged penis into his warm, wet mouth......fuck. I've cum.



Remember this sort of idea being rolled out when it came to the armed forces ban, but you had silly old farts (and young ones) thinking they were making a valid point! Then of course there's always the Spear of Destiny defense!

Quote from: Squarewheelbike on October 18, 2021, 05:47:31 PM Quote from: Ollyboro on October 18, 2021, 04:46:57 PM Can't have a gay footballer. What if he's through on goal and sees a handsome bloke in the stand, jumps the hoardings and starts having bum fun in front of a load of kids, eh? And what if another player is showering and the gay player starts massaging Mr Matey bubbles into his trembling buttocks before taking his engorged penis into his warm, wet mouth......fuck. I've cum.

Remember this sort of idea being rolled out when it came to the armed forces ban, but you had silly old farts (and young ones) thinking they were making a valid point! Then of course there's always the Spear of Destiny defense!



Remember this sort of idea being rolled out when it came to the armed forces ban, but you had silly old farts (and young ones) thinking they were making a valid point! Then of course there's always the Spear of Destiny defense!

Remember this sort of idea being rolled out when it came to the armed forces ban, but you had silly old farts (and young ones) thinking they were making a valid point! Then of course there's always the Spear of Destiny defense!

Spear of Destiny defence?



