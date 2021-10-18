|
Ollyboro
Can't have a gay footballer. What if he's through on goal and sees a handsome bloke in the stand, jumps the hoardings and starts having bum fun in front of a load of kids, eh? And what if another player is showering and the gay player starts massaging Mr Matey bubbles into his trembling buttocks before taking his engorged penis into his warm, wet mouth......fuck. I've cum.
Remember this sort of idea being rolled out when it came to the armed forces ban, but you had silly old farts (and young ones) thinking they were making a valid point! Then of course there's always the Spear of Destiny defense!
Spear of Destiny defence?
I have a vague memory of Kirk Brandon suing Boy George over sausaging, but can't remember the details.
Squarewheelbike
Just googled it, cant believe Id forgotten all about it, do remember the case now, imagine going to court to protest youre not gay and losing
They played Theatre of Hate's first single "Original Sin" in court, which pretty much sealed things. I was working gigs in the early '80's and pretty much everyone knew about it, but generally thought so what, their business. When I heard Brandon was suing I remember thinking "silly bastard"!
