Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 18, 2021, 06:57:53 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Gay Premiership Footy star  (Read 23 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 766


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:38:46 AM »
The is one in the frame to come out - the media hype will be hard work for the first one that comes out - I doubt they would be much bother from the terraces in this country - the odd one or two incidents in a season.

It could get a bit naughty abroad and online is a hate field as we've seen with Racism.


He is fucked if he plays for the Geordies with the regime they have in charge!!!!

So he needs to keep away from the 'Talimags' rava

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16450245/gay-premier-league-star-therapy-abuse-comes-out/
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 091


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:15:42 AM »
Sad it's still an issue in this day and age. Obviously more than the one out there, it'll probably take a high profile "outing" at some point, then nobody will really care.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 