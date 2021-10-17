headset

Offline



Posts: 2 758





Posts: 2 758 DOES JOEY NEED HELP « on: Today at 03:20:58 PM »













https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/16443285/towie-chloe-brockett-slams-fans-joey-turner





I WILL START WITH A YES HE SURE DOES!



KEEP IT CLEAN MINGE LAD WHAT DO YOU LOT THINKI WILL START WITH A YES HE SURE DOES!KEEP IT CLEAN MINGE LAD « Last Edit: Today at 03:22:57 PM by headset » Logged