October 18, 2021, 09:36:47 PM
Author
Topic: Change Password. (Read 125 times)
barwickred
Posts: 363
Yesterday
at 11:28:44 AM »
Is there a way to get a new password without knowing the old one?
I can only get here on one device and that's only cos its logged in.
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 508
Yesterday
at 12:03:05 PM »
Sent you a message matey
Tory Cunt
barwickred20
Posts: 1
Today
at 08:27:03 PM »
Cheers fella just created a new username as it was easier, and the only device I was logged in too kicked me out as well🤣
