Author Topic: Posts about other message board/admin.  (Read 460 times)
Ben G
« on: October 16, 2021, 02:57:02 PM »
From Monday Ill remove any that I see.

Im dont do censorship but people are sick of reading mud slinging shite. Some of it is personal and not within the bounds of common decency.


Cock piss
Logged
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: October 16, 2021, 03:10:49 PM »
My beans have folded in upon themselves.

Cock piss indeed.
Logged
Winston
« Reply #2 on: October 16, 2021, 03:12:55 PM »
Apologises, if this is aimed at me
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: October 16, 2021, 04:28:50 PM »
So we can slag anything n the world off apart from other boards? Check
Logged
Ben G
« Reply #4 on: October 16, 2021, 04:44:19 PM »
Jamie Vardy to
Score and Leicester to
win


Yeeeeeeh
Logged
Tory Cunt
« Reply #5 on: October 16, 2021, 05:04:37 PM »
Bit late to be clamping down on Westy and baddad cracks, can't remember seeing much else that oversteps the mark!


 
Logged
John Theone
« Reply #6 on: October 16, 2021, 07:41:26 PM »
It won't last - he'll be hibernating again soon.

 
Logged
LeeTublin
« Reply #7 on: October 16, 2021, 08:44:57 PM »
Anyone told Ken half his threads are him ranting about this place or FMTTM.  :pd:
Logged
headset
« Reply #8 on: October 16, 2021, 09:07:52 PM »
No problem from me Ben - I know i went too far by saying to Winston i will go looking for Ken -towersy style.


i was only pissing about tell him - i never intended looking to do him any real damage.  monkey


No hard feelings Ken...mcl
Logged
LeeTublin
« Reply #9 on: October 16, 2021, 09:23:23 PM »
Kens heart is in the right place but hes spoiling his own board.
Logged
headset
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:05:23 AM »
KENS ALRIGHT - HE JUST KNOWS HE WOULD BE EATING TARMAC  -IF HE CROSSED ME AND MY LOT :wanker:
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:32:38 AM »
Ken is about a dozen sandwiches short of a picnic. Everyone on raw just ignores his rants.  monkey



I dont think he is a bad fella though 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:05:28 AM »
Both good boards , each has its own characters  :like:

The less said about bore me to the moon the better though, fucking shite most of the time
Logged
Ben G
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:56:33 AM »
Its nobody in particular.

Maybe its me being too sensitive in my old age.
Logged
Tory Cunt
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:21:56 AM »
I just harvested the potatoes I've been grown in my back garden.

Most of them ran away, but the ones I was able to catch tasted like beetles. Bit disappointing after waiting all these months.
Logged
headset
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:14:32 PM »
Do you like sweet potatoes Uncle?

I couldn't level Ken out anyroad I don't know what he looks like monkey
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:27:11 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:14:32 PM
Do you like sweet potatoes Uncle?

I couldn't level Ken out anyroad I don't know what he looks like monkey

Yeah! There's loads of stuff I like. Strawberry's, eggs, sand, Seattle, beans, lighthouses, certain types of supermarket carrier bags. Even some parts of France! That's just to name a few.
Logged
King of the North
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:25:35 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 07:05:28 AM
Both good boards , each has its own characters  :like:

The less said about bore me to the moon the better though, fucking shite most of the time

Well said minge lad.

Ken has done a decent job with the setup of his board and has some good posters on there. There are only a couple of posters that are clowns and maybe put off any potential newbies looking in.

But good luck to ken. I am sure there is room for both boards.

 :like:
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:32:42 PM »
Does anyone care enough
Fucking hell, its tragic
Logged
Bob_Ender
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:50:03 PM »
Well....what can one say.

Well....I'll tell you what one can say...

FUCK OFF YOU BUNCH OF CUNTS..........over'out.                 SHABBA 😎X




WELL......I hope that added something.

🐕
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:50:51 PM »
Fuck!! I've only got 600 seconds to call Rob a cunt!!
Logged
I know where you live
