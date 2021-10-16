Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 18, 2021, 01:14:28 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Posts about other message board/admin.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Posts about other message board/admin. (Read 460 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 508
Posts about other message board/admin.
«
on:
October 16, 2021, 02:57:02 PM »
From Monday Ill remove any that I see.
Im dont do censorship but people are sick of reading mud slinging shite. Some of it is personal and not within the bounds of common decency.
Cock piss
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 994
Bugger.
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #1 on:
October 16, 2021, 03:10:49 PM »
My beans have folded in upon themselves.
Cock piss indeed.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 151
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #2 on:
October 16, 2021, 03:12:55 PM »
Apologises, if this is aimed at me
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 021
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #3 on:
October 16, 2021, 04:28:50 PM »
So we can slag anything n the world off apart from other boards? Check
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 508
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #4 on:
October 16, 2021, 04:44:19 PM »
Jamie Vardy to
Score and Leicester to
win
Yeeeeeeh
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 915
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #5 on:
October 16, 2021, 05:04:37 PM »
Bit late to be clamping down on Westy and baddad cracks, can't remember seeing much else that oversteps the mark!
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 454
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #6 on:
October 16, 2021, 07:41:26 PM »
It won't last - he'll be hibernating again soon.
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 581
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #7 on:
October 16, 2021, 08:44:57 PM »
Anyone told Ken half his threads are him ranting about this place or FMTTM.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 758
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #8 on:
October 16, 2021, 09:07:52 PM »
No problem from me Ben - I know i went too far by saying to Winston i will go looking for Ken -towersy style.
i was only pissing about tell him - i never intended looking to do him any real damage.
No hard feelings Ken...
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 581
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #9 on:
October 16, 2021, 09:23:23 PM »
Kens heart is in the right place but hes spoiling his own board.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 758
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 12:05:23 AM »
KENS ALRIGHT - HE JUST KNOWS HE WOULD BE EATING TARMAC -IF HE CROSSED ME AND MY LOT
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 603
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 12:32:38 AM »
Ken is about a dozen sandwiches short of a picnic. Everyone on raw just ignores his rants.
I dont think he is a bad fella though
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 717
Superstar
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 07:05:28 AM »
Both good boards , each has its own characters
The less said about bore me to the moon the better though, fucking shite most of the time
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 508
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:33 AM »
Its nobody in particular.
Maybe its me being too sensitive in my old age.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 994
Bugger.
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:56 AM »
I just harvested the potatoes I've been grown in my back garden.
Most of them ran away, but the ones I was able to catch tasted like beetles. Bit disappointing after waiting all these months.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 758
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 03:14:32 PM »
Do you like sweet potatoes Uncle?
I couldn't level Ken out anyroad I don't know what he looks like
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 994
Bugger.
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 03:27:11 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 03:14:32 PM
Do you like sweet potatoes Uncle?
I couldn't level Ken out anyroad I don't know what he looks like
Yeah! There's loads of stuff I like. Strawberry's, eggs, sand, Seattle, beans, lighthouses, certain types of supermarket carrier bags. Even some parts of France! That's just to name a few.
Logged
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 796
Duckyfuzz
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 07:25:35 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 07:05:28 AM
Both good boards , each has its own characters
The less said about bore me to the moon the better though, fucking shite most of the time
Well said minge lad.
Ken has done a decent job with the setup of his board and has some good posters on there. There are only a couple of posters that are clowns and maybe put off any potential newbies looking in.
But good luck to ken. I am sure there is room for both boards.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 295
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:42 PM »
Does anyone care enough
Fucking hell, its tragic
Logged
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 132
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:03 PM »
Well....what can one say.
Well....I'll tell you what one can say...
FUCK OFF YOU BUNCH OF CUNTS..........over'out. SHABBA 😎X
WELL......I hope that added something.
🐕
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 354
Infant Herpes
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 11:50:51 PM »
Fuck!! I've only got 600 seconds to call Rob a cunt!!
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...