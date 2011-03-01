Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 501





Mountain KingPosts: 4 501 Posts about other message board/admin. « on: Yesterday at 02:57:02 PM » From Monday Ill remove any that I see.



Im dont do censorship but people are sick of reading mud slinging shite. Some of it is personal and not within the bounds of common decency.





Cock piss



Logged Tory Cunt

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 915





Posts: 2 915 Re: Posts about other message board/admin. « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:04:37 PM » Bit late to be clamping down on Westy and baddad cracks, can't remember seeing much else that oversteps the mark!





Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 2 752





Posts: 2 752 Re: Posts about other message board/admin. « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:07:52 PM »





i was only pissing about tell him - i never intended looking to do him any real damage.





No hard feelings Ken...





No problem from me Ben - I know i went too far by saying to Winston i will go looking for Ken -towersy style.i was only pissing about tell him - i never intended looking to do him any real damage.No hard feelings Ken... Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 2 752





Posts: 2 752 Re: Posts about other message board/admin. « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:05:23 AM » KENS ALRIGHT - HE JUST KNOWS HE WOULD BE EATING TARMAC -IF HE CROSSED ME AND MY LOT Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 602





Posts: 45 602 Re: Posts about other message board/admin. « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:32:38 AM »







I dont think he is a bad fella though Ken is about a dozen sandwiches short of a picnic. Everyone on raw just ignores his rants.I dont think he is a bad fella though Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 717



Superstar





Posts: 10 717Superstar Re: Posts about other message board/admin. « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:05:28 AM »



The less said about bore me to the moon the better though, fucking shite most of the time Both good boards , each has its own charactersThe less said about bore me to the moon the better though, fucking shite most of the time Logged