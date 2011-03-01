Welcome,
Topic: Posts about other message board/admin. (Read 203 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 499
Posts about other message board/admin.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:57:02 PM »
From Monday Ill remove any that I see.
Im dont do censorship but people are sick of reading mud slinging shite. Some of it is personal and not within the bounds of common decency.
Cock piss
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 990
Bugger.
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:10:49 PM »
My beans have folded in upon themselves.
Cock piss indeed.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 145
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:12:55 PM »
Apologises, if this is aimed at me
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 021
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:28:50 PM »
So we can slag anything n the world off apart from other boards? Check
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 499
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:44:19 PM »
Jamie Vardy to
Score and Leicester to
win
Yeeeeeeh
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 915
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:04:37 PM »
Bit late to be clamping down on Westy and baddad cracks, can't remember seeing much else that oversteps the mark!
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 454
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:41:26 PM »
It won't last - he'll be hibernating again soon.
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 581
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:44:57 PM »
Anyone told Ken half his threads are him ranting about this place or FMTTM.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 754
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:07:52 PM »
No problem from me Ben - I know i went too far by saying to Winston i will go looking for Ken -towersy style.
i was only pissing about tell him - i never intended looking to do him any real damage.
No hard feelings Ken...
Logged
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 581
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:23 PM »
Kens heart is in the right place but hes spoiling his own board.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 754
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:05:23 AM »
KENS ALRIGHT - HE JUST KNOWS HE WOULD BE EATING TARMAC -IF HE CROSSED ME AND MY LOT
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 602
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:32:38 AM »
Ken is about a dozen sandwiches short of a picnic. Everyone on raw just ignores his rants.
I dont think he is a bad fella though
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
