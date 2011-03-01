Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 499





Mountain KingPosts: 4 499 Posts about other message board/admin. « on: Today at 02:57:02 PM » From Monday Ill remove any that I see.



Im dont do censorship but people are sick of reading mud slinging shite. Some of it is personal and not within the bounds of common decency.





Cock piss



Logged Tory Cunt

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 915





Posts: 2 915 Re: Posts about other message board/admin. « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:04:37 PM » Bit late to be clamping down on Westy and baddad cracks, can't remember seeing much else that oversteps the mark!





Logged