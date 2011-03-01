Welcome,
October 16, 2021, 09:32:45 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Posts about other message board/admin.
Author
Topic: Posts about other message board/admin.
Ben G
Posts about other message board/admin.
From Monday Ill remove any that I see.
Im dont do censorship but people are sick of reading mud slinging shite. Some of it is personal and not within the bounds of common decency.
Cock piss
Tory Cunt
Bugger.
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
My beans have folded in upon themselves.
Cock piss indeed.
Winston
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
Apologises, if this is aimed at me
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
So we can slag anything n the world off apart from other boards? Check
Ben G
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
Jamie Vardy to
Score and Leicester to
win
Yeeeeeeh
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
Bit late to be clamping down on Westy and baddad cracks, can't remember seeing much else that oversteps the mark!
John Theone
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
It won't last - he'll be hibernating again soon.
LeeTublin
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
Anyone told Ken half his threads are him ranting about this place or FMTTM.
headset
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
No problem from me Ben - I know i went too far by saying to Winston i will go looking for Ken -towersy style.
i was only pissing about tell him - i never intended looking to do him any real damage.
No hard feelings Ken...
LeeTublin
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
Kens heart is in the right place but hes spoiling his own board.
