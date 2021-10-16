Welcome,
October 16, 2021, 03:24:35 PM
Posts about other message board/admin.
Author
Topic: Posts about other message board/admin. (Read 25 times)
Ben G
Posts about other message board/admin.
From Monday Ill remove any that I see.
Im dont do censorship but people are sick of reading mud slinging shite. Some of it is personal and not within the bounds of common decency.
Tory Cunt
Bugger.
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
My beans have folded in upon themselves.
Winston
Re: Posts about other message board/admin.
Apologises, if this is aimed at me
