headset

Online



Posts: 2 745





Posts: 2 745 Headsets Weekend Money Spinner « on: Today at 04:39:55 AM »



The No1 tipster TM cleaned up last time. What a day he had I only managed 1 winner out of my 2 fancies.



As for Towersy's tips - to keep the peace let's go with - no comment.



And the bastard backed the Boro.





Short odds fancies today - that might still come in





Ascot 13.35 - Hamish 1 e/w



Ascot 15.10 - The Revenant 1 e/w





If you want to leave it to the big lads you can -



if not you can have another go towersy.







Its that time again for a couple of fancies *not tips*The No1 tipster TM cleaned up last time. What a day he had I only managed 1 winner out of my 2 fancies.As for Towersy's tips - to keep the peace let's go with - no comment.And the bastard backed the Boro.Short odds fancies today - that might still come inAscot 13.35 - Hamish 1 e/wAscot 15.10 - The Revenant 1 e/wIf you want to leave it to the big lads you can -if not you can have another go towersy. « Last Edit: Today at 04:42:07 AM by headset » Logged