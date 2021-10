headset

Today at 04:18:34 AM



The is nothing wrong in giving your kids the best you can but 40k toy cars for a 3yr old is taking the piss.



God knows what Jesse will get her for a 18th









https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16436252/premier-league-toy-cars-kids/



