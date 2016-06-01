Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Level 4 volcanic eruption detected  (Read 432 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 601


« on: Yesterday at 05:26:00 PM »
Using the awful murder of a politician to set himself off another almighty fmttm meltdown rant lost lost lost


https://redroar.online/index.php?PHPSESSID=b9e3839cd005054e89e0a92830d1044b&topic=2382.0
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 2 745


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:33:48 PM »
monkey

Has the fuse on Raw blew again!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 527


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:51:43 PM »
                                              oleary

Not Acceptable!

An appropriate representation of the requested resource could not be found on this server. This error was generated by Mod_Security.
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Posts: 45 601


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:54:40 PM »
Have yer been banned TM? 
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 527


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:27:49 PM »
SEEMS LIKE IT IF I GET THAT MESSAGE !!!
Winston
Posts: 145


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:28:08 PM »
He's not banned he just needs to navigate through the site to forum

Winston
Posts: 145


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:39:56 PM »
Looks like FMTTM are handing out bans
El Capitan
Posts: 45 601


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:17:47 PM »
A week on the naughty step for a few 
Winston
Posts: 145


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:30:07 PM »
Bizarre ain't it?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 990


Bugger.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:38:51 PM »
headset
Posts: 2 745


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:05:44 AM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 07:38:51 PM



monkey
Winston
Posts: 145


« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:08:21 AM »
I'm still ask waiting for my red roar invite
headset
Posts: 2 745


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:02:03 AM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 08:08:21 AM
I'm still ask waiting for my red roar invite

If you get on - ask for Kenny the head man and say Headset wants to know when his ban is up :like:


Or do i need to come looking for him - towersy style monkey
Winston
Posts: 145


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:10:18 AM »
What was the ban for?
headset
Posts: 2 745


« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:29:39 AM »
I refused to play ball - so he feared trouble further down the line - and wielded the axe without warning -

I can't read it at work now he's done the works isp - the crafty old bastard.
Winston
Posts: 145


« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:00:03 AM »
Wow this all sounds a bit Lion King esque

If I infiltrate RR Ill put in a good word for ya  mcl
headset
Posts: 2 745


« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:06:37 AM »
You'll be ok you don't have history with them.

I'm ok at home its at work, i cant read it, i cant use a vpn, or i will get fucked if i get caught
headset
Posts: 2 745


« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:10:01 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 10:02:03 AM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 08:08:21 AM
I'm still ask waiting for my red roar invite

If you get on - ask for Kenny the head man and say Headset wants to know when his ban is up :like:


Or do i need to come looking for him - towersy style monkey


IT WAS A JOKE KEN.... YOU PARANOID FUCKER.....I SAID this afternoon PEOPLE WILL GET PARANOIND DIDNT I :like:
headset
Posts: 2 745


« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:15:54 PM »
 We had joy we had fun... we've got Kenny on the run..:ponce:


but the joy did not last coz the bastard ran 2 fast...
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 990


Bugger.


« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:18:42 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 09:15:54 PM
We had joy we had fun... we've got Kenny on the run..:ponce:


but the joy did not last coz the bastard ran 2 fast...

Have you ever cooked a fish just by breathing on it really quickly, almost like panting?
Logged
headset
Posts: 2 745


« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:30:04 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 09:18:42 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 09:15:54 PM
We had joy we had fun... we've got Kenny on the run..:ponce:


but the joy did not last coz the bastard ran 2 fast...

Have you ever cooked a fish just by breathing on it really quickly, almost like panting?

I'm keeping out of things now. i will stick to my music thread.

Ken  -  i think knows im a yorkie bar...monkey
