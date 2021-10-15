Welcome,
October 15, 2021, 05:50:27 PM
Level 4 volcanic eruption detected
Author
Topic: Level 4 volcanic eruption detected (Read 23 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 599
Level 4 volcanic eruption detected
«
on:
Today
at 05:26:00 PM »
Using the awful murder of a politician to set himself off another almighty fmttm meltdown rant
https://redroar.online/index.php?PHPSESSID=b9e3839cd005054e89e0a92830d1044b&topic=2382.0
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Online
Posts: 2 723
Re: Level 4 volcanic eruption detected
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:33:48 PM »
Has the fuse on Raw blew again!
Logged
