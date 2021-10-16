Welcome,
October 16, 2021, 05:35:11 PM
Boro appear to be a team of crocks.
Author
Topic: Boro appear to be a team of crocks. (Read 113 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 129
Boro appear to be a team of crocks.
We seem to sign injury prone players. Im sure no other club in the Championship have as many injuries as us.
headset
Posts: 2 738
Re: Boro appear to be a team of crocks.
Will we need our tin hats on Saturday bill once your match report comes in
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 856
Re: Boro appear to be a team of crocks.
Subject matter- take the R Out of crocks and then it is right
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 129
Re: Boro appear to be a team of crocks.
The crocks managed a win. Saved Warnocks bacon for now. Nice to see a young lad getting on the score sheet.
