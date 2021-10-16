Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boro appear to be a team of crocks.  (Read 113 times)
Bill Buxton
« on: Yesterday at 02:47:16 PM »
We seem to sign injury prone players. Im sure no other club in the Championship have as many injuries as us.
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:51:30 PM »
Will we need our tin hats on Saturday bill once your match report comes in monkey
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:18:33 PM »
Subject matter- take the R Out of crocks and then it is right
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:19:03 PM »
The crocks managed a win. Saved Warnocks bacon for now. Nice to see a young lad getting on the score sheet.
