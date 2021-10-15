Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 15, 2021, 02:39:09 PM
Another role of butter on the loose.
Knife crime needs stopping.

 Too many idiots roaming the streets armed up to the nines.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin
Reply #1 on: October 15, 2021, 03:10:10 PM
Fucking hell he is dead .... i wonder which nutcase has done this.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin
Reply #2 on: October 15, 2021, 03:33:05 PM
Some proper sick fucks in and amongst us RIP
Reply #3 on: October 15, 2021, 03:38:04 PM
What a sick world we live in.


Rip Sir David Amess.
Reply #4 on: October 15, 2021, 03:49:57 PM
Shocking and tragic
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #5 on: October 15, 2021, 04:38:49 PM
YES I WAS READING SOMETHING SIMILAR JUST YESTERDAY THERE !!!

  https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19648564.stocktons-david-teague-killed-machete-esh-winning-near-durham/
Reply #6 on: October 15, 2021, 07:00:11 PM
Terror suspect Somali National held for this killing.... says it all about the goings-on in this country...

What the hell are we letting in....lost

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holding-constituency
Reply #7 on: October 15, 2021, 07:32:48 PM
THEY'RE ON A DIFFERENT PLANET TO US. THIS WON'T GO DOWN WELL AT ALL !!!
Reply #8 on: October 15, 2021, 07:36:58 PM
THE BBC ARE A BIT SLOW. THEY HAVEN'T MENTIONED HE WAS SOMALIAN YET !!!
Reply #9 on: October 15, 2021, 09:50:44 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 15, 2021, 07:36:58 PM
THE BBC ARE A BIT SLOW. THEY HAVEN'T MENTIONED HE WAS SOMALIAN YET !!!


No shocks there then.
Reply #10 on: October 16, 2021, 03:19:58 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 15, 2021, 07:36:58 PM
THE BBC ARE A BIT SLOW. THEY HAVEN'T MENTIONED HE WAS SOMALIAN YET !!!

No, because like many other news agencies they have reported he's a British national!
Reply #11 on: October 16, 2021, 03:56:32 AM
Islamic extremist - it's about time we started hanging these fucking dirty evil bastards.

we must spend fortunes paying for legal fees and jail fees.

get the bastards hung.

knifed 17 times frenzied planned attack!


I will say it again terrorists, murderers  & sex offenders deserve to be hung not jailed!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16431619/tory-mp-sir-david-amess-stabbed-surgery-essex-2/
Reply #12 on: October 16, 2021, 07:58:53 AM
I WONDER IF PLAYERS TAKE A MOMENT TO THINK OF THIS WHEN THEY TAKE THE KNEE TODAY ???
Logged
Reply #13 on: October 16, 2021, 08:40:27 AM
Fucking shocking, whatever your political leaning no one deserves this.
Reply #14 on: October 16, 2021, 09:15:38 AM
But who do we hold responsible? The Individual himself? His community? His religion? His race? Or is he just one bad apple?

Do people like him take on a responsibility to keep him in check? Call him out? Dob him in?

It's just that when Wayne Cozens killed Sarah Everard all men were culpable, needed to call out other men and be re-vetted.
Reply #15 on: October 16, 2021, 09:44:10 AM
THEY'VE LET US DOWN LIGHTLY !!!

Government sources have told the BBC he is a British national who, from initial inquiries, appears to be of Somali heritage.
Reply #16 on: October 16, 2021, 09:51:00 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 16, 2021, 09:44:10 AM
THEY'VE LET US DOWN LIGHTLY !!!

Government sources have told the BBC he is a British national who, from initial inquiries, appears to be of Somali heritage.

monkey

That's a leftie slogan...... he's one our own will be rolled out in years to come. you can smell it now - no pun intended rava


:ukfist: the lefties like the flag monkey
Reply #17 on: October 16, 2021, 10:13:10 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 16, 2021, 09:44:10 AM
THEY'VE LET US DOWN LIGHTLY !!!

Government sources have told the BBC he is a British national who, from initial inquiries, appears to be of Somali heritage.

Straight there with all the latest news!
Reply #18 on: October 16, 2021, 02:51:16 PM
Doesnt help when the opposition deputy is throwing around the Tory scum  slogan like confetti.

Reply #19 on: October 16, 2021, 09:37:44 PM
Yes, Raynor... is like that labour lot over on  fly me...looking for that last win before dying off for good :ukfist:
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:15:05 PM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10099297/DAN-HODGES-visceral-hatred-Tories-heart-Labour-end-right-now.html
Logged
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:30:54 PM
Lets face it. Its the Corbynites who are scum ,and the vast majority of the country know it. Unfortunately the deranged loons on Boreme havent cottoned on yet.
Reply #22 on: Today at 05:28:42 AM
the crazy cunt was radicalized online by that already dangerous bastard hate preacher Choudary!!!

That's the dangers of the internet its not just nonces you have to watch out for it's crazy terrorist fuckers also.


on a different scale but still in a crazed political way that place fly me over the road - is politically dangerous, some of the stuff they spout about politics- I would say some but not all of them are a bit on the edge when it comes to all things politics. They make for good playthings mind you so not all bad


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16450798/david-amess-murder-suspect-radicalise-anjem-choudary/
Reply #23 on: Today at 08:49:15 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:30:54 PM
Lets face it. Its the Corbynites who are scum ,and the vast majority of the country know it. Unfortunately the deranged loons on Boreme havent cottoned on yet.

This.

And they never will. They are utterly convinced that they are right and everyone else is wrong. Every time a result goes against the way they hoped/predicted (Milliband, Corbyn, Brexit, Trump, Johnson - the FMTTM sages have called them all wrong) it's always because the electorate are "Too thick" to see what they can see.
Reply #24 on: Today at 11:33:55 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:49:15 AM


And they never will. They are utterly convinced that they are right and everyone else is wrong. Every time a result goes against the way they hoped/predicted (Milliband, Corbyn, Brexit, Trump, Johnson - the FMTTM sages have called them all wrong) it's always because the electorate are "Too thick" to see what they can see.

Trump, Johnson, Brexit.

Fuck me sideways  souey souey
