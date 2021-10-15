headset

Offline



Posts: 2 764





Posts: 2 764 Tory MP Knifed !!! « on: October 15, 2021, 02:39:09 PM »

Knife crime needs stopping.



Too many idiots roaming the streets armed up to the nines.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin Another role of butter on the loose.Knife crime needs stopping.Too many idiots roaming the streets armed up to the nines. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 530





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 530JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #5 on: October 15, 2021, 04:38:49 PM »



https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19648564.stocktons-david-teague-killed-machete-esh-winning-near-durham/ YES I WAS READING SOMETHING SIMILAR JUST YESTERDAY THERE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 764





Posts: 2 764 Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #6 on: October 15, 2021, 07:00:11 PM »



What the hell are we letting in....



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holding-constituency



Terror suspect Somali National held for this killing.... says it all about the goings-on in this country...What the hell are we letting in.... « Last Edit: October 15, 2021, 07:03:02 PM by headset » Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 530





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 530JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #7 on: October 15, 2021, 07:32:48 PM » THEY'RE ON A DIFFERENT PLANET TO US. THIS WON'T GO DOWN WELL AT ALL !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 530





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 530JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #8 on: October 15, 2021, 07:36:58 PM » THE BBC ARE A BIT SLOW. THEY HAVEN'T MENTIONED HE WAS SOMALIAN YET !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 764





Posts: 2 764 Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #11 on: October 16, 2021, 03:56:32 AM »



we must spend fortunes paying for legal fees and jail fees.



get the bastards hung.



knifed 17 times frenzied planned attack!





I will say it again terrorists, murderers & sex offenders deserve to be hung not jailed!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16431619/tory-mp-sir-david-amess-stabbed-surgery-essex-2/ Islamic extremist - it's about time we started hanging these fucking dirty evil bastards.we must spend fortunes paying for legal fees and jail fees.get the bastards hung.knifed 17 times frenzied planned attack!I will say it again terrorists, murderers & sex offenders deserve to be hung not jailed! Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 530





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 530JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #12 on: October 16, 2021, 07:58:53 AM » I WONDER IF PLAYERS TAKE A MOMENT TO THINK OF THIS WHEN THEY TAKE THE KNEE TODAY ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Rutters

Offline



Posts: 453





Posts: 453 Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #14 on: October 16, 2021, 09:15:38 AM » But who do we hold responsible? The Individual himself? His community? His religion? His race? Or is he just one bad apple?



Do people like him take on a responsibility to keep him in check? Call him out? Dob him in?



It's just that when Wayne Cozens killed Sarah Everard all men were culpable, needed to call out other men and be re-vetted. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 530





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 530JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #15 on: October 16, 2021, 09:44:10 AM » THEY'VE LET US DOWN LIGHTLY !!!



Government sources have told the BBC he is a British national who, from initial inquiries, appears to be of Somali heritage. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 764





Posts: 2 764 Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #16 on: October 16, 2021, 09:51:00 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 16, 2021, 09:44:10 AM THEY'VE LET US DOWN LIGHTLY !!!



Government sources have told the BBC he is a British national who, from initial inquiries, appears to be of Somali heritage.







That's a leftie slogan...... he's one our own will be rolled out in years to come. you can smell it now - no pun intended





the lefties like the flag That's a leftie slogan...... he's one our own will be rolled out in years to come. you can smell it now - no pun intendedthe lefties like the flag Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 764





Posts: 2 764 Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #19 on: October 16, 2021, 09:37:44 PM » Yes, Raynor... is like that labour lot over on fly me...looking for that last win before dying off for good Logged

Bill Buxton

Offline



Posts: 5 131





Posts: 5 131 Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:30:54 PM » Lets face it. Its the Corbynites who are scum ,and the vast majority of the country know it. Unfortunately the deranged loons on Boreme havent cottoned on yet. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 764





Posts: 2 764 Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #22 on: Today at 05:28:42 AM »



That's the dangers of the internet its not just nonces you have to watch out for it's crazy terrorist fuckers also.





on a different scale but still in a crazed political way that place fly me over the road - is politically dangerous, some of the stuff they spout about politics- I would say some but not all of them are a bit on the edge when it comes to all things politics. They make for good playthings mind you so not all bad





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16450798/david-amess-murder-suspect-radicalise-anjem-choudary/

the crazy cunt was radicalized online by that already dangerous bastard hate preacher Choudary!!!That's the dangers of the internet its not just nonces you have to watch out for it's crazy terrorist fuckers also.on a different scale but still in a crazed political way that place fly me over the road - is politically dangerous, some of the stuff they spout about politics- I would say some but not all of them are a bit on the edge when it comes to all things politics. They make for good playthings mind you so not all bad Logged