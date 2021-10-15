Welcome,
October 18, 2021, 12:06:21 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tory MP Knifed !!!
Topic: Tory MP Knifed !!! (Read 709 times)
headset
Posts: 2 764
Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 15, 2021, 02:39:09 PM
Another role of butter on the loose.
Knife crime needs stopping.
Too many idiots roaming the streets armed up to the nines.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin
headset
Posts: 2 764
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 15, 2021, 03:10:10 PM
Fucking hell he is dead .... i wonder which nutcase has done this.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 916
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 15, 2021, 03:33:05 PM
Some proper sick fucks in and amongst us RIP
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 736
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 15, 2021, 03:38:04 PM
What a sick world we live in.
Rip Sir David Amess.
Winston
Posts: 151
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 15, 2021, 03:49:57 PM
Shocking and tragic
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 530
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 15, 2021, 04:38:49 PM
YES I WAS READING SOMETHING SIMILAR JUST YESTERDAY THERE !!!
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19648564.stocktons-david-teague-killed-machete-esh-winning-near-durham/
headset
Posts: 2 764
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 15, 2021, 07:00:11 PM
Terror suspect Somali National held for this killing.... says it all about the goings-on in this country...
What the hell are we letting in....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holding-constituency
Last Edit: October 15, 2021, 07:03:02 PM by headset
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 530
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 15, 2021, 07:32:48 PM
THEY'RE ON A DIFFERENT PLANET TO US. THIS WON'T GO DOWN WELL AT ALL !!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 530
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 15, 2021, 07:36:58 PM
THE BBC ARE A BIT SLOW. THEY HAVEN'T MENTIONED HE WAS SOMALIAN YET !!!
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 736
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 15, 2021, 09:50:44 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 15, 2021, 07:36:58 PM
THE BBC ARE A BIT SLOW. THEY HAVEN'T MENTIONED HE WAS SOMALIAN YET !!!
No shocks there then.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 092
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 16, 2021, 03:19:58 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 15, 2021, 07:36:58 PM
THE BBC ARE A BIT SLOW. THEY HAVEN'T MENTIONED HE WAS SOMALIAN YET !!!
No, because like many other news agencies they have reported he's a British national!
headset
Posts: 2 764
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 16, 2021, 03:56:32 AM
Islamic extremist - it's about time we started hanging these fucking dirty evil bastards.
we must spend fortunes paying for legal fees and jail fees.
get the bastards hung.
knifed 17 times frenzied planned attack!
I will say it again terrorists, murderers & sex offenders deserve to be hung not jailed!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16431619/tory-mp-sir-david-amess-stabbed-surgery-essex-2/
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 530
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 16, 2021, 07:58:53 AM
I WONDER IF PLAYERS TAKE A MOMENT TO THINK OF THIS WHEN THEY TAKE THE KNEE TODAY ???
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 15 296
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 16, 2021, 08:40:27 AM
Fucking shocking, whatever your political leaning no one deserves this.
Rutters
Posts: 453
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 16, 2021, 09:15:38 AM
But who do we hold responsible? The Individual himself? His community? His religion? His race? Or is he just one bad apple?
Do people like him take on a responsibility to keep him in check? Call him out? Dob him in?
It's just that when Wayne Cozens killed Sarah Everard all men were culpable, needed to call out other men and be re-vetted.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 530
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 16, 2021, 09:44:10 AM
THEY'VE LET US DOWN LIGHTLY !!!
Government sources have told the BBC he is a British national who, from initial inquiries, appears to be of Somali heritage.
Logged
headset
Posts: 2 764
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 16, 2021, 09:51:00 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 16, 2021, 09:44:10 AM
THEY'VE LET US DOWN LIGHTLY !!!
Government sources have told the BBC he is a British national who, from initial inquiries, appears to be of Somali heritage.
That's a leftie slogan...... he's one our own will be rolled out in years to come. you can smell it now - no pun intended
the lefties like the flag
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 092
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 16, 2021, 10:13:10 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 16, 2021, 09:44:10 AM
THEY'VE LET US DOWN LIGHTLY !!!
Government sources have told the BBC he is a British national who, from initial inquiries, appears to be of Somali heritage.
Straight there with all the latest news!
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 506
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 16, 2021, 02:51:16 PM
Doesnt help when the opposition deputy is throwing around the Tory scum slogan like confetti.
headset
Posts: 2 764
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
October 16, 2021, 09:37:44 PM
Yes, Raynor... is like that labour lot over on fly me...looking for that last win before dying off for good
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 506
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:15:05 PM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10099297/DAN-HODGES-visceral-hatred-Tories-heart-Labour-end-right-now.html
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 131
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
Yesterday
Yesterday at 04:30:54 PM
Lets face it. Its the Corbynites who are scum ,and the vast majority of the country know it. Unfortunately the deranged loons on Boreme havent cottoned on yet.
headset
Posts: 2 764
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
Today
Today at 05:28:42 AM
the crazy cunt was radicalized online by that already dangerous bastard hate preacher Choudary!!!
That's the dangers of the internet its not just nonces you have to watch out for it's crazy terrorist fuckers also.
on a different scale but still in a crazed political way that place fly me over the road - is politically dangerous, some of the stuff they spout about politics- I would say some but not all of them are a bit on the edge when it comes to all things politics. They make for good playthings mind you so not all bad
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16450798/david-amess-murder-suspect-radicalise-anjem-choudary/
Bernie
Posts: 7 217
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
Today
Today at 08:49:15 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 04:30:54 PM
Lets face it. Its the Corbynites who are scum ,and the vast majority of the country know it. Unfortunately the deranged loons on Boreme havent cottoned on yet.
This.
And they never will. They are utterly convinced that they are right and everyone else is wrong. Every time a result goes against the way they hoped/predicted (Milliband, Corbyn, Brexit, Trump, Johnson - the FMTTM sages have called them all wrong) it's always because the electorate are "Too thick" to see what they can see.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 024
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
Today
Today at 11:33:55 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 08:49:15 AM
And they never will. They are utterly convinced that they are right and everyone else is wrong. Every time a result goes against the way they hoped/predicted (Milliband, Corbyn, Brexit, Trump, Johnson - the FMTTM sages have called them all wrong) it's always because the electorate are "Too thick" to see what they can see.
Trump, Johnson, Brexit.
Fuck me sideways
