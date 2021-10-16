Welcome,
October 16, 2021, 03:37:45 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tory MP Knifed !!!
Author
Topic: Tory MP Knifed !!! (Read 320 times)
headset
Posts: 2 725
Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:39:09 PM »
Another role of butter on the loose.
Knife crime needs stopping.
Too many idiots roaming the streets armed up to the nines.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin
headset
Posts: 2 725
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:10:10 PM »
Fucking hell he is dead .... i wonder which nutcase has done this.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 912
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:33:05 PM »
Some proper sick fucks in and amongst us RIP
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 736
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:38:04 PM »
What a sick world we live in.
Rip Sir David Amess.
Winston
Posts: 139
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:49:57 PM »
Shocking and tragic
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 522
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:38:49 PM »
YES I WAS READING SOMETHING SIMILAR JUST YESTERDAY THERE !!!
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19648564.stocktons-david-teague-killed-machete-esh-winning-near-durham/
headset
Posts: 2 725
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:00:11 PM »
Terror suspect Somali National held for this killing.... says it all about the goings-on in this country...
What the hell are we letting in....
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holding-constituency
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 07:03:02 PM by headset
»
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 522
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:32:48 PM »
THEY'RE ON A DIFFERENT PLANET TO US. THIS WON'T GO DOWN WELL AT ALL !!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 522
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:36:58 PM »
THE BBC ARE A BIT SLOW. THEY HAVEN'T MENTIONED HE WAS SOMALIAN YET !!!
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 736
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:44 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 07:36:58 PM
THE BBC ARE A BIT SLOW. THEY HAVEN'T MENTIONED HE WAS SOMALIAN YET !!!
No shocks there then.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 084
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 03:19:58 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 07:36:58 PM
THE BBC ARE A BIT SLOW. THEY HAVEN'T MENTIONED HE WAS SOMALIAN YET !!!
No, because like many other news agencies they have reported he's a British national!
