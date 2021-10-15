headset

Offline



Posts: 2 725





Posts: 2 725 Tory MP Knifed !!! « on: Today at 02:39:09 PM »

Knife crime needs stopping.



Too many idiots roaming the streets armed up to the nines.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin Another role of butter on the loose.Knife crime needs stopping.Too many idiots roaming the streets armed up to the nines. Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 522





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 522JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 04:38:49 PM »



https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19648564.stocktons-david-teague-killed-machete-esh-winning-near-durham/ YES I WAS READING SOMETHING SIMILAR JUST YESTERDAY THERE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Offline



Posts: 2 725





Posts: 2 725 Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:00:11 PM »



What the hell are we letting in....



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holding-constituency



Terror suspect Somali National held for this killing.... says it all about the goings-on in this country...What the hell are we letting in.... « Last Edit: Today at 07:03:02 PM by headset » Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 17 522





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 522JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Tory MP Knifed !!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:32:48 PM » THEY'RE ON A DIFFERENT PLANET TO US. THIS WON'T GO DOWN WELL AT ALL !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats