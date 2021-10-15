Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 15, 2021
Topic: Tory MP Knifed !!!
headset
Today at 02:39:09 PM
Another role of butter on the loose.
Knife crime needs stopping.

 Too many idiots roaming the streets armed up to the nines.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin
headset
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:10:10 PM
Fucking hell he is dead .... i wonder which nutcase has done this.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Today at 03:33:05 PM
Some proper sick fucks in and amongst us RIP
Tom_Trinder
Reply #3 on: Today at 03:38:04 PM
What a sick world we live in.


Rip Sir David Amess.
Winston
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:49:57 PM
Shocking and tragic
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #5 on: Today at 04:38:49 PM
YES I WAS READING SOMETHING SIMILAR JUST YESTERDAY THERE !!!

  https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19648564.stocktons-david-teague-killed-machete-esh-winning-near-durham/
headset
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:00:11 PM
Terror suspect Somali National held for this killing.... says it all about the goings-on in this country...

What the hell are we letting in....lost

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holding-constituency
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #7 on: Today at 07:32:48 PM
THEY'RE ON A DIFFERENT PLANET TO US. THIS WON'T GO DOWN WELL AT ALL !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #8 on: Today at 07:36:58 PM
THE BBC ARE A BIT SLOW. THEY HAVEN'T MENTIONED HE WAS SOMALIAN YET !!!
