Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 15, 2021, 05:50:14 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tory MP Knifed !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Tory MP Knifed !!! (Read 130 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 2 723
Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
on:
Today
at 02:39:09 PM »
Another role of butter on the loose.
Knife crime needs stopping.
Too many idiots roaming the streets armed up to the nines.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 2 723
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:10:10 PM »
Fucking hell he is dead .... i wonder which nutcase has done this.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 912
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:33:05 PM »
Some proper sick fucks in and amongst us RIP
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Offline
Posts: 1 735
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:38:04 PM »
What a sick world we live in.
Rip Sir David Amess.
Logged
Winston
Online
Posts: 136
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:49:57 PM »
Shocking and tragic
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 518
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Tory MP Knifed !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:38:49 PM »
YES I WAS READING SOMETHING SIMILAR JUST YESTERDAY THERE !!!
https://www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/news/19648564.stocktons-david-teague-killed-machete-esh-winning-near-durham/
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...