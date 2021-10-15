Welcome,
October 15, 2021, 02:45:48 PM
Tory MP Knifed !!!
headset
Tory MP Knifed !!!
Another role of butter on the loose.
Knife crime needs stopping.
Too many idiots roaming the streets armed up to the nines.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10096107/Police-swoop-road-outside-building-MP-David-Amess-holdin
