The Channel is a dinghy derby



Today the gov have allowed foreign drivers to deliver far more drops to the uk



Today the gov are issuing long visas to animal processors in an effort to put bacon in the fridge rather than have the pigs dying of old age.



High paid, high skilled economy.



