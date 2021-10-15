Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Chris Eubank Jnr  (Read 114 times)
« on: October 15, 2021, 05:30:17 AM »
asked to sign a microwave.  monkey

It could only happen in Newcastle that. The mad Geordie bastards...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16426366/boxing-fan-beg-chris-eubank-sign-microwave/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:29:08 AM »
Just heard on talk sport - he only flogged it on eBay or something for £66k.

So much for me calling him a daft geordie bastard. rava





I think i will go looking for Tyson Fury with Fridge strapped to me back
