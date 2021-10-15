Welcome,
October 15, 2021, 07:14:29 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Chris Eubank Jnr
Topic: Chris Eubank Jnr (Read 23 times)
headset
Chris Eubank Jnr
asked to sign a microwave.
It could only happen in Newcastle that. The mad Geordie bastards...
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16426366/boxing-fan-beg-chris-eubank-sign-microwave/
