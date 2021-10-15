Welcome,
October 20, 2021, 12:18:16 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Frank Lampard to the Geordies
Author
Frank Lampard to the Geordies (Read 445 times)
headset
Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 15, 2021, 04:33:16 AM »
I'm not sure he is the answer for the ' Talimags '
Some pot of money they'll have to spend - I just don't think super Frank is the man.
I'd pushed the boat out for Gerard if they want young blood in charge, not cockney Frank.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-tips/16187960/newcastle-next-manager-odds-frank-lampard-favre-conte/
Squarewheelbike
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 17, 2021, 08:36:21 AM »
I reckon a lot of potential Managers are holding back. Bruce has been dead man walking since the start of the season, but would whoever comes in be given time, seeing as money is not an issue. I reckon a few will be lining up for "one last payday", but anyone who's any good will be sitting tight!
Ben G
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 17, 2021, 08:58:01 AM »
If Man U with all their talent and riches are struggling to get it together .
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 17, 2021, 09:38:43 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on October 17, 2021, 08:58:01 AM
If Man U with all their talent and riches are struggling to get it together .
I think they are already regretting bringing back a former player!
Winston
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 17, 2021, 02:46:32 PM »
Frank Lanpard seems a bit underwhelming
Im sure he will prove to be a great manager but has he really got the experience to take on a team third bottom?
Im not basing this on anything Ive read but I wonder if the owners have allowed Bruce to stay in charge for what will be his 1000 game? Bruce could be sacked tomorrow
headset
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 17, 2021, 03:01:26 PM »
Sentimental reasons around his 1000 game or he would have gone last week. He will be gone after today, apart from a 'young big name' coming in next they won't get a real high flyer until another a couple of years once the foundations are in. Even with the big bucks, they won't crack the top 4. they'll be a 6th -8th club which is not bad for the shit show its in now for such a big outfit.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 17, 2021, 03:26:34 PM »
Reckon they should bring back King Kev, to set a new record between date of appointment and blubbing like a girl!
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 17, 2021, 04:10:51 PM »
Quote from: headset on October 17, 2021, 03:01:26 PM
Sentimental reasons around his 1000 game or he would have gone last week. He will be gone after today, apart from a 'young big name' coming in next they won't get a real high flyer until another a couple of years once the foundations are in. Even with the big bucks, they won't crack the top 4. they'll be a 6th -8th club which is not bad for the shit show its in now for such a big outfit.
Theyll probably nick a cup like we did.
No chance of breaking into the top four. Arsenal and Spuds are both having a fallow period and theyll nullify any progress the jawdees make.
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 17, 2021, 04:34:06 PM »
Steve Bruce has 1000 games as manager under his belt and has the grand total of 2 Championship runners up medals.
The absolute epitome of mediocrity
Winston
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 17, 2021, 04:41:41 PM »
Well this isnt going to plan
headset
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 18, 2021, 05:15:41 AM »
" Said In proper towersy style"
get you money on Bruce to be sacked this week - ITK
Minge
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 18, 2021, 07:24:31 AM »
I'm sure Bruce is over the fucking moon , get binned get lots of dosh, do fuck all but enjoy life.
Itchy_ring
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
October 18, 2021, 07:42:52 AM »
Quote from: Minge on October 18, 2021, 07:24:31 AM
I'm sure Bruce is over the fucking moon , get binned get lots of dosh, do fuck all but enjoy life.
Much as he obviously loves footy he's always come over as someone who has a life away from the game, £7m payoff and no doubt bit of TV work if he wants it, lovely
Love to see the silly fucker blast away millions over the next few years and still win nothing
headset
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
Today
at 11:52:30 AM »
Quote from: headset on October 18, 2021, 05:15:41 AM
" Said In proper towersy style"
get you money on Bruce to be sacked this week - ITK
Itchy_ring
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
Today
at 12:13:33 PM »
Who gets the job is the question now, if I was Stevie G I reckon I'd go for it, obviously a bit of risk but if he gets promise on signings it would be a very good job to be in. Fat Frank would jump at it, not sure about some of the foreign managers mentioned.
