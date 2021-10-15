Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 20, 2021, 12:18:10 PM
Author Topic: Frank Lampard to the Geordies  (Read 444 times)
headset
« on: October 15, 2021, 04:33:16 AM »
I'm not sure he is the answer for the ' Talimags '

Some pot of money they'll have to spend - I just don't think super Frank is the man.

I'd pushed the boat out for Gerard if they want young blood in charge, not cockney Frank.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-tips/16187960/newcastle-next-manager-odds-frank-lampard-favre-conte/
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: October 17, 2021, 08:36:21 AM »
I reckon a lot of potential Managers are holding back. Bruce has been dead man walking since the start of the season, but  would whoever comes in be given time, seeing as money is not an issue. I reckon a few will be lining up for "one last payday", but anyone who's any good will be sitting tight!
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: October 17, 2021, 08:58:01 AM »
If Man U with all their talent and riches are struggling to get it together.
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: October 17, 2021, 09:38:43 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on October 17, 2021, 08:58:01 AM
If Man U with all their talent and riches are struggling to get it together.



I think they are already regretting bringing back a former player!
Winston
« Reply #4 on: October 17, 2021, 02:46:32 PM »
Frank Lanpard seems a bit underwhelming

Im sure he will prove to be a great manager but has he really got the experience to take on a team third bottom?

Im not basing this on anything Ive read but I wonder if the owners have allowed Bruce to stay in charge for what will be his 1000 game? Bruce could be sacked tomorrow
headset
« Reply #5 on: October 17, 2021, 03:01:26 PM »
Sentimental reasons around his 1000 game or he would have gone last week. He will be gone after today, apart from a 'young big name' coming in next they won't get a real high flyer until another a couple of years once the foundations are in. Even with the big bucks, they won't crack the top 4. they'll be a 6th -8th club which is not bad for the shit show its in now for such a big outfit.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: October 17, 2021, 03:26:34 PM »
Reckon they should bring back King Kev, to set a new record between date of appointment and blubbing like a girl!
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #7 on: October 17, 2021, 04:10:51 PM »
Quote from: headset on October 17, 2021, 03:01:26 PM
Sentimental reasons around his 1000 game or he would have gone last week. He will be gone after today, apart from a 'young big name' coming in next they won't get a real high flyer until another a couple of years once the foundations are in. Even with the big bucks, they won't crack the top 4. they'll be a 6th -8th club which is not bad for the shit show its in now for such a big outfit.

Theyll probably nick a cup like we did.

No chance of breaking into the top four. Arsenal and Spuds are both having a fallow period and theyll nullify any progress the jawdees make.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #8 on: October 17, 2021, 04:34:06 PM »
Steve Bruce has 1000 games as manager under his belt and has the grand total of 2 Championship runners up medals.

The absolute epitome of mediocrity
Winston
« Reply #9 on: October 17, 2021, 04:41:41 PM »
Well this isnt going to plan

headset
« Reply #10 on: October 18, 2021, 05:15:41 AM »
" Said In proper towersy style"

 get you money on Bruce to be sacked this week  - ITK :ponce:
Minge
« Reply #11 on: October 18, 2021, 07:24:31 AM »
I'm sure Bruce is over the fucking moon , get binned get lots of dosh,  do fuck all but enjoy life.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #12 on: October 18, 2021, 07:42:52 AM »
Quote from: Minge on October 18, 2021, 07:24:31 AM
I'm sure Bruce is over the fucking moon , get binned get lots of dosh,  do fuck all but enjoy life.


Much as he obviously loves footy he's always come over as someone who has a life away from the game, £7m payoff and no doubt bit of TV work if he wants it, lovely  :beer:

Love to see the silly fucker blast away millions over the next few years and still win nothing 
headset
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:52:30 AM »
Quote from: headset on October 18, 2021, 05:15:41 AM
" Said In proper towersy style"

 get you money on Bruce to be sacked this week  - ITK :ponce:


:beer: monkey
Itchy_ring
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:13:33 PM »
Who gets the job is the question now, if I was Stevie G I reckon I'd go for it, obviously a bit of risk but if he gets promise on signings it would be a very good job to be in.  Fat Frank would jump at it, not sure about some of the foreign managers mentioned.
