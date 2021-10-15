headset

Online



Posts: 2 797





Posts: 2 797 Frank Lampard to the Geordies « on: October 15, 2021, 04:33:16 AM »



Some pot of money they'll have to spend - I just don't think super Frank is the man.



I'd pushed the boat out for Gerard if they want young blood in charge, not cockney Frank.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-tips/16187960/newcastle-next-manager-odds-frank-lampard-favre-conte/

I'm not sure he is the answer for the ' Talimags 'Some pot of money they'll have to spend - I just don't think super Frank is the man.I'd pushed the boat out for Gerard if they want young blood in charge, not cockney Frank. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 095





Posts: 7 095 Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies « Reply #1 on: October 17, 2021, 08:36:21 AM » I reckon a lot of potential Managers are holding back. Bruce has been dead man walking since the start of the season, but would whoever comes in be given time, seeing as money is not an issue. I reckon a few will be lining up for "one last payday", but anyone who's any good will be sitting tight! Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 164





Posts: 164 Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies « Reply #4 on: October 17, 2021, 02:46:32 PM » Frank Lanpard seems a bit underwhelming



Im sure he will prove to be a great manager but has he really got the experience to take on a team third bottom?



Im not basing this on anything Ive read but I wonder if the owners have allowed Bruce to stay in charge for what will be his 1000 game? Bruce could be sacked tomorrow Logged

headset

Online



Posts: 2 797





Posts: 2 797 Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies « Reply #5 on: October 17, 2021, 03:01:26 PM » Sentimental reasons around his 1000 game or he would have gone last week. He will be gone after today, apart from a 'young big name' coming in next they won't get a real high flyer until another a couple of years once the foundations are in. Even with the big bucks, they won't crack the top 4. they'll be a 6th -8th club which is not bad for the shit show its in now for such a big outfit. Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 7 095





Posts: 7 095 Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies « Reply #6 on: October 17, 2021, 03:26:34 PM » Reckon they should bring back King Kev, to set a new record between date of appointment and blubbing like a girl! Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 511





Mountain KingPosts: 4 511 Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies « Reply #7 on: October 17, 2021, 04:10:51 PM » Quote from: headset on October 17, 2021, 03:01:26 PM Sentimental reasons around his 1000 game or he would have gone last week. He will be gone after today, apart from a 'young big name' coming in next they won't get a real high flyer until another a couple of years once the foundations are in. Even with the big bucks, they won't crack the top 4. they'll be a 6th -8th club which is not bad for the shit show its in now for such a big outfit.



Theyll probably nick a cup like we did.



No chance of breaking into the top four. Arsenal and Spuds are both having a fallow period and theyll nullify any progress the jawdees make. Theyll probably nick a cup like we did.No chance of breaking into the top four. Arsenal and Spuds are both having a fallow period and theyll nullify any progress the jawdees make. Logged Tory Cunt

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 511





Mountain KingPosts: 4 511 Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies « Reply #8 on: October 17, 2021, 04:34:06 PM » Steve Bruce has 1000 games as manager under his belt and has the grand total of 2 Championship runners up medals.



The absolute epitome of mediocrity Logged Tory Cunt

headset

Online



Posts: 2 797





Posts: 2 797 Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies « Reply #10 on: October 18, 2021, 05:15:41 AM »



get you money on Bruce to be sacked this week - ITK " Said In proper towersy style"get you money on Bruce to be sacked this week - ITK Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 722



Superstar





Posts: 10 722Superstar Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies « Reply #11 on: October 18, 2021, 07:24:31 AM » I'm sure Bruce is over the fucking moon , get binned get lots of dosh, do fuck all but enjoy life.

Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 944





Posts: 2 944 Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies « Reply #12 on: October 18, 2021, 07:42:52 AM » Quote from: Minge on October 18, 2021, 07:24:31 AM I'm sure Bruce is over the fucking moon , get binned get lots of dosh, do fuck all but enjoy life.





Much as he obviously loves footy he's always come over as someone who has a life away from the game, £7m payoff and no doubt bit of TV work if he wants it, lovely



Love to see the silly fucker blast away millions over the next few years and still win nothing Much as he obviously loves footy he's always come over as someone who has a life away from the game, £7m payoff and no doubt bit of TV work if he wants it, lovelyLove to see the silly fucker blast away millions over the next few years and still win nothing Logged