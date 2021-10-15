Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Frank Lampard to the Geordies  (Read 234 times)
« on: October 15, 2021, 04:33:16 AM »
I'm not sure he is the answer for the ' Talimags '

Some pot of money they'll have to spend - I just don't think super Frank is the man.

I'd pushed the boat out for Gerard if they want young blood in charge, not cockney Frank.


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-tips/16187960/newcastle-next-manager-odds-frank-lampard-favre-conte/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:36:21 AM »
I reckon a lot of potential Managers are holding back. Bruce has been dead man walking since the start of the season, but  would whoever comes in be given time, seeing as money is not an issue. I reckon a few will be lining up for "one last payday", but anyone who's any good will be sitting tight!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:58:01 AM »
If Man U with all their talent and riches are struggling to get it together.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:38:43 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 08:58:01 AM
If Man U with all their talent and riches are struggling to get it together.



I think they are already regretting bringing back a former player!
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:46:32 PM »
Frank Lanpard seems a bit underwhelming

Im sure he will prove to be a great manager but has he really got the experience to take on a team third bottom?

Im not basing this on anything Ive read but I wonder if the owners have allowed Bruce to stay in charge for what will be his 1000 game? Bruce could be sacked tomorrow
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:01:26 PM »
Sentimental reasons around his 1000 game or he would have gone last week. He will be gone after today, apart from a 'young big name' coming in next they won't get a real high flyer until another a couple of years once the foundations are in. Even with the big bucks, they won't crack the top 4. they'll be a 6th -8th club which is not bad for the shit show its in now for such a big outfit.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:26:34 PM »
Reckon they should bring back King Kev, to set a new record between date of appointment and blubbing like a girl!
