October 17, 2021, 03:45:31 PM
Frank Lampard to the Geordies
Author
Topic: Frank Lampard to the Geordies (Read 234 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 758
Frank Lampard to the Geordies
«
on:
October 15, 2021, 04:33:16 AM
I'm not sure he is the answer for the ' Talimags '
Some pot of money they'll have to spend - I just don't think super Frank is the man.
I'd pushed the boat out for Gerard if they want young blood in charge, not cockney Frank.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-tips/16187960/newcastle-next-manager-odds-frank-lampard-favre-conte/
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 089
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:36:21 AM »
I reckon a lot of potential Managers are holding back. Bruce has been dead man walking since the start of the season, but would whoever comes in be given time, seeing as money is not an issue. I reckon a few will be lining up for "one last payday", but anyone who's any good will be sitting tight!
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 502
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 08:58:01 AM
If Man U with all their talent and riches are struggling to get it together .
Tory Cunt
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 089
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 09:38:43 AM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 08:58:01 AM
If Man U with all their talent and riches are struggling to get it together .
I think they are already regretting bringing back a former player!
Winston
Online
Posts: 147
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 02:46:32 PM
Frank Lanpard seems a bit underwhelming
Im sure he will prove to be a great manager but has he really got the experience to take on a team third bottom?
Im not basing this on anything Ive read but I wonder if the owners have allowed Bruce to stay in charge for what will be his 1000 game? Bruce could be sacked tomorrow
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 758
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 03:01:26 PM
Sentimental reasons around his 1000 game or he would have gone last week. He will be gone after today, apart from a 'young big name' coming in next they won't get a real high flyer until another a couple of years once the foundations are in. Even with the big bucks, they won't crack the top 4. they'll be a 6th -8th club which is not bad for the shit show its in now for such a big outfit.
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 089
Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 03:26:34 PM
Reckon they should bring back King Kev, to set a new record between date of appointment and blubbing like a girl!
