Some pot of money they'll have to spend - I just don't think super Frank is the man.



I'd pushed the boat out for Gerard if they want young blood in charge, not cockney Frank.





https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/betting-tips/16187960/newcastle-next-manager-odds-frank-lampard-favre-conte/

Posts: 7 089 Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:36:21 AM » I reckon a lot of potential Managers are holding back. Bruce has been dead man walking since the start of the season, but would whoever comes in be given time, seeing as money is not an issue. I reckon a few will be lining up for "one last payday", but anyone who's any good will be sitting tight! Logged

Posts: 147 Re: Frank Lampard to the Geordies « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:46:32 PM » Frank Lanpard seems a bit underwhelming



Im sure he will prove to be a great manager but has he really got the experience to take on a team third bottom?



Im not basing this on anything Ive read but I wonder if the owners have allowed Bruce to stay in charge for what will be his 1000 game? Bruce could be sacked tomorrow Logged