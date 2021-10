headset

headset
Cops backfooted
on: Today at 04:23:32 AM



Can you imagine the foreign cops treating the English hoolies by backing off.



Like fuck can you - they would be straight into you.



Weak as piss British policing brought about by the lefties...



Bring back proper old school policing



not the fannys in this article..



soppy bubble is on the rise... a couple of game Hungarians happy to have a pop at the cops...



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16413569/polish-hungary-hooligans-england-match-police/

