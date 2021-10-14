Winston

Posts: 146 Middlesbrough - Peterborough « on: October 14, 2021, 09:32:51 PM » I heard Warnock on TalkSPORT who seemed in a positive mood regarding the team and upcoming game against Peterborough



He mostly talked about the Newcastle takeover and Steve Bruce but he seemed pretty relaxed when speaking about Saturday



Given Peterborough are second bottom it will be an opportunity to get 3 points Logged

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough « Reply #1 on: October 14, 2021, 10:05:41 PM » An opportunity to get three points?



Remind me of how well we've done against shite on winless runs this season, or shite about to go into administration who were also on a winless run.



The best thing Warnock could do is do a Jock Stein, in an attempt to get the game abandoned in the 88th minute, when their 10 men score their breakaway second.

Itchy_ring

Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough « Reply #4 on: October 15, 2021, 07:44:26 AM » Hmmm not convinced that we won't get turned over, haven't they found themselves another decent forward? And as said already we are always likely to do a team at the bottom a favour

Winston

Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough « Reply #5 on: October 15, 2021, 08:42:30 AM » https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1qmH-rl0DCQ



Skip to around the 8 minute mark, if you want to hear Warnocks comments on the Posh



Squarewheelbike

Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:44:59 AM » Anyone else old enough to remember the Trump connection?

Robbso

Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:43:03 AM »

The crowd turned on warnock at Hull, he needs a result today. Lets see if the players put a shift in. 6 nowt

Winston

Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:02:55 PM »



So 1-0 Boro win, from me! I don't think Boro have that many goals in themSo 1-0 Boro win, from me! Logged

Ben G



Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:52:46 PM » I bought those Oktoberfest £65 tickets but my mother got rushed into hospital yesterday.





Sat on the bog currently before I head back for nursing duties .

headset

Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:12:03 PM »



I saw plenty of them Octoberfest fuckers near the town all...





What a state they were in..some top totty amongst them as well...



i would have snaked them back in the day



My six points is still on. I saw plenty of them Octoberfest fuckers near the town all... What a state they were in..some top totty amongst them as well... i would have snaked them back in the day