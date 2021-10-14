Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 17, 2021, 12:45:00 PM
Author Topic: Middlesbrough - Peterborough  (Read 463 times)
Winston
« on: October 14, 2021, 09:32:51 PM »
I heard Warnock on TalkSPORT who seemed in a positive mood regarding the team and upcoming game against Peterborough

He mostly talked about the Newcastle takeover and Steve Bruce but he seemed pretty relaxed when speaking about Saturday

Given Peterborough are second bottom it will be an opportunity to get 3 points
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: October 14, 2021, 10:05:41 PM »
An opportunity to get three points?

Remind me of how well we've done against shite on winless runs this season, or shite about to go into administration who were also on a winless run.

The best thing Warnock could do is do a Jock Stein, in an attempt to get the game abandoned  in the 88th minute, when their 10 men score their breakaway second.
I know where you live
Winston
« Reply #2 on: October 15, 2021, 01:07:11 AM »
So quietly optimistic  mcl
headset
« Reply #3 on: October 15, 2021, 03:34:00 AM »
6 points from these next 2 games. :mido:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: October 15, 2021, 07:44:26 AM »
Hmmm not convinced that we won't get turned over, haven't they found themselves another decent forward? And as said already we are always likely to do a team at the bottom a favour rava
Winston
« Reply #5 on: October 15, 2021, 08:42:30 AM »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1qmH-rl0DCQ

Skip to around the 8 minute mark, if you want to hear Warnocks comments on the Posh

 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:44:59 AM »
Anyone else old enough to remember the Trump connection?
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:43:03 AM »
The crowd turned on warnock at Hull, he needs a result today. Lets see if the players put a shift in.
6 nowt :homer:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 02:00:33 PM »
Their top forward is out so let's have it 3-0
Winston
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:02:55 PM »
 I don't think Boro have that many goals in them

So 1-0 Boro win, from me! 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:52:46 PM »
I bought those Oktoberfest £65 tickets but my mother got rushed into hospital yesterday.


Sat on the bog currently before I head back for nursing duties .
Ben G
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:09:48 PM »
Another awe inspiring first half from The Boro.
headset
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:12:03 PM »
My six points is still on. :mido:

I saw plenty of them Octoberfest fuckers near the town all...


What a state they were in..some top totty amongst them as well...

i  would have snaked them back in the day mcl
Robbso
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:15:34 AM »
Badly needed 3 points. Poor game.
The Barracuda was full of lederhosen klins
Winston
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:03:55 PM »
Sounds like it was a poor game of football

 
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:28:49 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 12:03:55 PM
Sounds like it was a poor game of football

 

Well it can't have been a poor game of cricket.
