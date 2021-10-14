Welcome,
October 17, 2021, 12:45:00 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Middlesbrough - Peterborough
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
Winston
Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
on:
October 14, 2021, 09:32:51 PM »
I heard Warnock on TalkSPORT who seemed in a positive mood regarding the team and upcoming game against Peterborough
He mostly talked about the Newcastle takeover and Steve Bruce but he seemed pretty relaxed when speaking about Saturday
Given Peterborough are second bottom it will be an opportunity to get 3 points
Ollyboro
Ollyboro
Infant Herpes
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #1 on:
October 14, 2021, 10:05:41 PM »
An opportunity to get three points?
Remind me of how well we've done against shite on winless runs this season, or shite about to go into administration who were also on a winless run.
The best thing Warnock could do is do a Jock Stein, in an attempt to get the game abandoned in the 88th minute, when their 10 men score their breakaway second.
I know where you live
Winston
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #2 on:
October 15, 2021, 01:07:11 AM »
So quietly optimistic
headset
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #3 on:
October 15, 2021, 03:34:00 AM »
6 points from these next 2 games.
Itchy_ring
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #4 on:
October 15, 2021, 07:44:26 AM »
Hmmm not convinced that we won't get turned over, haven't they found themselves another decent forward? And as said already we are always likely to do a team at the bottom a favour
Winston
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #5 on:
October 15, 2021, 08:42:30 AM »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1qmH-rl0DCQ
Skip to around the 8 minute mark, if you want to hear Warnocks comments on the Posh
Squarewheelbike
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 04:44:59 AM »
Anyone else old enough to remember the Trump connection?
Robbso
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:43:03 AM »
The crowd turned on warnock at Hull, he needs a result today. Lets see if the players put a shift in.
6 nowt
Itchy_ring
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 02:00:33 PM »
Their top forward is out so let's have it 3-0
Winston
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 02:02:55 PM »
I don't think Boro have that many goals in them
So 1-0 Boro win, from me!
Ben G
Ben G
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 02:52:46 PM »
I bought those Oktoberfest £65 tickets but my mother got rushed into hospital yesterday.
Sat on the bog currently before I head back for nursing duties .
Ben G
Ben G
Ben G
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 04:09:48 PM »
Another awe inspiring first half from The Boro.
Ben G
headset
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:03 PM »
My six points is still on.
I saw plenty of them Octoberfest fuckers near the town all...
What a state they were in..some top totty amongst them as well...
i would have snaked them back in the day
Robbso
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:15:34 AM »
Badly needed 3 points. Poor game.
The Barracuda was full of lederhosen
Winston
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:03:55 PM »
Sounds like it was a poor game of football
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:28:49 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 12:03:55 PM
Sounds like it was a poor game of football
Well it can't have been a poor game of cricket.
