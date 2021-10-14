Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Middlesbrough - Peterborough  (Read 161 times)
Winston
« on: October 14, 2021, 09:32:51 PM »
I heard Warnock on TalkSPORT who seemed in a positive mood regarding the team and upcoming game against Peterborough

He mostly talked about the Newcastle takeover and Steve Bruce but he seemed pretty relaxed when speaking about Saturday

Given Peterborough are second bottom it will be an opportunity to get 3 points
Ollyboro
« Reply #1 on: October 14, 2021, 10:05:41 PM »
An opportunity to get three points?

Remind me of how well we've done against shite on winless runs this season, or shite about to go into administration who were also on a winless run.

The best thing Warnock could do is do a Jock Stein, in an attempt to get the game abandoned  in the 88th minute, when their 10 men score their breakaway second.
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:07:11 AM »
So quietly optimistic  mcl
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:34:00 AM »
6 points from these next 2 games. :mido:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:44:26 AM »
Hmmm not convinced that we won't get turned over, haven't they found themselves another decent forward? And as said already we are always likely to do a team at the bottom a favour rava
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:42:30 AM »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1qmH-rl0DCQ

Skip to around the 8 minute mark, if you want to hear Warnocks comments on the Posh

 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:44:59 AM »
Anyone else old enough to remember the Trump connection?
