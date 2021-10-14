Welcome,
October 16, 2021, 05:39:05 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Middlesbrough - Peterborough
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
Winston
Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
on:
October 14, 2021, 09:32:51 PM
I heard Warnock on TalkSPORT who seemed in a positive mood regarding the team and upcoming game against Peterborough
He mostly talked about the Newcastle takeover and Steve Bruce but he seemed pretty relaxed when speaking about Saturday
Given Peterborough are second bottom it will be an opportunity to get 3 points
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #1 on:
October 14, 2021, 10:05:41 PM
An opportunity to get three points?
Remind me of how well we've done against shite on winless runs this season, or shite about to go into administration who were also on a winless run.
The best thing Warnock could do is do a Jock Stein, in an attempt to get the game abandoned in the 88th minute, when their 10 men score their breakaway second.
I know where you live
Winston
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 01:07:11 AM
So quietly optimistic
headset
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:34:00 AM
6 points from these next 2 games.
Itchy_ring
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 07:44:26 AM
Hmmm not convinced that we won't get turned over, haven't they found themselves another decent forward? And as said already we are always likely to do a team at the bottom a favour
Winston
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 08:42:30 AM
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1qmH-rl0DCQ
Skip to around the 8 minute mark, if you want to hear Warnocks comments on the Posh
Squarewheelbike
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 04:44:59 AM
Anyone else old enough to remember the Trump connection?
