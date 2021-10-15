Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Middlesbrough - Peterborough  (Read 53 times)
Winston
« on: Yesterday at 09:32:51 PM »
I heard Warnock on TalkSPORT who seemed in a positive mood regarding the team and upcoming game against Peterborough

He mostly talked about the Newcastle takeover and Steve Bruce but he seemed pretty relaxed when speaking about Saturday

Given Peterborough are second bottom it will be an opportunity to get 3 points
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:05:41 PM »
An opportunity to get three points?

Remind me of how well we've done against shite on winless runs this season, or shite about to go into administration who were also on a winless run.

The best thing Warnock could do is do a Jock Stein, in an attempt to get the game abandoned  in the 88th minute, when their 10 men score their breakaway second.
I know where you live
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:07:11 AM »
So quietly optimistic  mcl
