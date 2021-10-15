Welcome,
October 15, 2021, 02:35:48 AM
Middlesbrough - Peterborough
Topic: Middlesbrough - Peterborough (Read 53 times)
Middlesbrough - Peterborough
I heard Warnock on TalkSPORT who seemed in a positive mood regarding the team and upcoming game against Peterborough
He mostly talked about the Newcastle takeover and Steve Bruce but he seemed pretty relaxed when speaking about Saturday
Given Peterborough are second bottom it will be an opportunity to get 3 points
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
An opportunity to get three points?
Remind me of how well we've done against shite on winless runs this season, or shite about to go into administration who were also on a winless run.
The best thing Warnock could do is do a Jock Stein, in an attempt to get the game abandoned in the 88th minute, when their 10 men score their breakaway second.
I know where you live
Re: Middlesbrough - Peterborough
So quietly optimistic
