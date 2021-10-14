Welcome,
October 14, 2021, 05:35:05 PM
Misjudged the Tories
Author
Topic: Misjudged the Tories (Read 390 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 019
Misjudged the Tories
«
on:
October 14, 2021, 01:10:57 PM
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/only-20-visas-issued-foreign-25211447
I thought they were the worst front bench in my lifetime, but theyre worse than that and I apologise
Twenty
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 019
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #1 on:
October 14, 2021, 01:21:08 PM
Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships
The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact
Just think what it would have been if Corbyn had been in power!
Logged
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 453
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #2 on:
October 14, 2021, 02:05:27 PM
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 145
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #3 on:
October 14, 2021, 02:09:41 PM
Bob, I think the Tories have been useless for 10 years
But somebody has to show an alternative so what do you want people to do?
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 915
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #4 on:
October 14, 2021, 02:25:41 PM
Quote from: Rutters on October 14, 2021, 02:05:27 PM
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions
Yep this is the sad reality that most sane people still think Boris and his clowns are a better bet than Labour, me included
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 145
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #5 on:
October 14, 2021, 02:29:16 PM
Voted Labour all my life and used to be a member.
Ill probably vote green at the next election
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 019
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #6 on:
October 14, 2021, 07:37:49 PM
Quote from: Rutters on October 14, 2021, 02:05:27 PM
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions
Aye, that tells me something too
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 019
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #7 on:
October 14, 2021, 07:38:33 PM
Quote from: Winston on October 14, 2021, 02:29:16 PM
Voted Labour all my life and used to be a member.
Ill probably vote green at the next election
Im considering that. Resigned from Labour also
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 129
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #8 on:
October 14, 2021, 08:18:56 PM
The Labour Party have destroyed itself. It is now unelectable. Losing Scotland to the Scots Nazis sealed its fate.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 293
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #9 on:
October 14, 2021, 08:38:52 PM
Scots nazis
Gibbo is probably their secret leader
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 293
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #10 on:
October 14, 2021, 08:54:21 PM
At least they are targeting some of our bone idle GPs.
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 145
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #11 on:
October 14, 2021, 09:25:10 PM
Maybe if Labour publicity stated HGV drivers have been neglected and the industry needs modernising people might consider voting an alternative to the Tories and even joining the HGV industry
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 145
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 12:45:45 AM »
Fair play to those on FMTTM who are starting to question if there isnt more to politics than being opposed to brexit and the Tories
Asking why on question time tonight have Labour not challenged the findings of the covid report to attack the Government?
Good question, and the first reply is what about the Tories answer to transgender? Typical FMTTM
It almost made it into an actual political discussion
I wonder how this honestly will go down? Basically people saying they agree that the government is making a mess of things but theyre tired of simply moaning about them. And are now turning on labour and asking questions which is what I call progress!
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 145
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:35:17 AM »
Oh dear looks like I was right.
A few people on FMTTM basically saying they've always voted Labour and agree the Tories have messed up, and that they'd like to see Labour challenge the government especially given this week when their Covid early response has been criticised as being the worst public health failure ever' and what better platform than Question Time, last night to do that?
And to read how many are responding with you Tory shill is frankly bizarre
Logged
ccole
Offline
Posts: 4 278
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:01:14 AM »
Yeh, looks like the Tories and Brexit has fooked the whole wide World up
https://www.independent.co.uk/money/cargo-ships-backlog-california-port-b1925228.html
https://order-order.com/2021/10/01/new-brussels-shop-shelves-empty-despiteeu/
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 145
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:23:05 PM »
Toxic FM (FMTTTM)
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 129
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 05:17:00 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on October 14, 2021, 01:21:08 PM
Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships
The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact
Just think what it would have been if Corbyn had been in power!
I didnt know Brexit has affected the USA. San Diego and LA ports log jammed. Massive supply chain issues due to truck driver shortage. This pesky Brexit gets everywhere.
Logged
