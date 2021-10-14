Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

« on: October 14, 2021, 01:10:57 PM » https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/only-20-visas-issued-foreign-25211447



I thought they were the worst front bench in my lifetime, but theyre worse than that and I apologise



Twenty

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

« Reply #1 on: October 14, 2021, 01:21:08 PM »



Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships







The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact



Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships

The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact

Just think what it would have been if Corbyn had been in power!

Winston

« Reply #3 on: October 14, 2021, 02:09:41 PM » Bob, I think the Tories have been useless for 10 years



But somebody has to show an alternative so what do you want people to do?

Winston

« Reply #5 on: October 14, 2021, 02:29:16 PM » Voted Labour all my life and used to be a member.



Ill probably vote green at the next election

Bill Buxton

« Reply #8 on: October 14, 2021, 08:18:56 PM » The Labour Party have destroyed itself. It is now unelectable. Losing Scotland to the Scots Nazis sealed its fate.

Robbso

« Reply #9 on: October 14, 2021, 08:38:52 PM »

Scots nazis
Gibbo is probably their secret leader

Robbso

« Reply #10 on: October 14, 2021, 08:54:21 PM » At least they are targeting some of our bone idle GPs.

Winston

« Reply #11 on: October 14, 2021, 09:25:10 PM » Maybe if Labour publicity stated HGV drivers have been neglected and the industry needs modernising people might consider voting an alternative to the Tories and even joining the HGV industry



Logged

Winston

« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:45:45 AM » Fair play to those on FMTTM who are starting to question if there isnt more to politics than being opposed to brexit and the Tories



Asking why on question time tonight have Labour not challenged the findings of the covid report to attack the Government?



Good question, and the first reply is what about the Tories answer to transgender? Typical FMTTM





It almost made it into an actual political discussion



I wonder how this honestly will go down? Basically people saying they agree that the government is making a mess of things but theyre tired of simply moaning about them. And are now turning on labour and asking questions which is what I call progress!



Logged

Winston

« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:35:17 AM » Oh dear looks like I was right.



A few people on FMTTM basically saying they've always voted Labour and agree the Tories have messed up, and that they'd like to see Labour challenge the government especially given this week when their Covid early response has been criticised as being the worst public health failure ever' and what better platform than Question Time, last night to do that?



And to read how many are responding with you Tory shill is frankly bizarre



Logged

ccole

« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:01:14 AM »

Yeh, looks like the Tories and Brexit has fooked the whole wide World up





https://www.independent.co.uk/money/cargo-ships-backlog-california-port-b1925228.html





https://order-order.com/2021/10/01/new-brussels-shop-shelves-empty-despiteeu/











Yeh, looks like the Tories and Brexit has fooked the whole wide World up