October 15, 2021, 02:35:41 AM
Author Topic: Misjudged the Tories  (Read 229 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 01:10:57 PM »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/only-20-visas-issued-foreign-25211447

I thought they were the worst front bench in my lifetime, but theyre worse than that and I apologise

Twenty  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:21:08 PM »
 :nige:

Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships

 :nige:

The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact

Just think what it would have been if Corbyn had been in power!
Rutters
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:05:27 PM »
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions
Winston
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:09:41 PM »
Bob, I think the Tories have been useless for 10 years

But somebody has to show an alternative so what do you want people to do?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:25:41 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 02:05:27 PM
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions

Yep this is the sad reality that most sane people still think Boris and his clowns are a better bet than Labour, me included  rava
Winston
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:29:16 PM »
Voted Labour all my life and used to be a member.

Ill probably vote green at the next election
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:37:49 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 02:05:27 PM
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions

Aye, that tells me something too  :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:38:33 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 02:29:16 PM
Voted Labour all my life and used to be a member.

Ill probably vote green at the next election

Im considering that. Resigned from Labour also
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:18:56 PM »
The Labour Party have destroyed itself. It is now unelectable. Losing Scotland to the Scots Nazis sealed its fate.
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:38:52 PM »
Scots nazis
Gibbo is probably their secret leader
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:54:21 PM »
At least they are targeting some of our bone idle GPs. :homer:
Winston
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:25:10 PM »
Maybe if Labour publicity stated HGV drivers have been neglected and the industry needs modernising people might consider voting an alternative to the Tories and even joining the HGV industry
Winston
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:45:45 AM »
Fair play to those on FMTTM who are starting to question if there isnt more to politics than being opposed to brexit and the Tories

Asking why on question time tonight have Labour not challenged the findings of the covid report to attack the Government?

Good question, and the first reply is what about the Tories answer to transgender? Typical FMTTM


It almost made it into an actual political discussion

I wonder how this honestly will go down? Basically people saying they agree that the government is making a mess of things but theyre tired of simply moaning about them. And are now turning on labour and asking questions which is what I call progress!
