October 15, 2021, 02:35:41 AM
News:
Misjudged the Tories
Author
Topic: Misjudged the Tories (Read 229 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Misjudged the Tories
Yesterday
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/only-20-visas-issued-foreign-25211447
I thought they were the worst front bench in my lifetime, but theyre worse than that and I apologise
Twenty
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Misjudged the Tories
Yesterday
Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships
The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact
Just think what it would have been if Corbyn had been in power!
Rutters
Re: Misjudged the Tories
Yesterday
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions
Winston
Re: Misjudged the Tories
Yesterday
Bob, I think the Tories have been useless for 10 years
But somebody has to show an alternative so what do you want people to do?
Itchy_ring
Re: Misjudged the Tories
Yesterday
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 02:05:27 PM
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions
Yep this is the sad reality that most sane people still think Boris and his clowns are a better bet than Labour, me included
Winston
Re: Misjudged the Tories
Yesterday
Voted Labour all my life and used to be a member.
Ill probably vote green at the next election
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Misjudged the Tories
Yesterday
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 02:05:27 PM
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions
Aye, that tells me something too
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Misjudged the Tories
Yesterday
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 02:29:16 PM
Voted Labour all my life and used to be a member.
Ill probably vote green at the next election
Im considering that. Resigned from Labour also
Bill Buxton
Re: Misjudged the Tories
Yesterday
The Labour Party have destroyed itself. It is now unelectable. Losing Scotland to the Scots Nazis sealed its fate.
Robbso
Re: Misjudged the Tories
Yesterday
Scots nazis
Gibbo is probably their secret leader
Robbso
Re: Misjudged the Tories
Yesterday
At least they are targeting some of our bone idle GPs.
Winston
Re: Misjudged the Tories
Yesterday
Maybe if Labour publicity stated HGV drivers have been neglected and the industry needs modernising people might consider voting an alternative to the Tories and even joining the HGV industry
Winston
Re: Misjudged the Tories
Today
Fair play to those on FMTTM who are starting to question if there isnt more to politics than being opposed to brexit and the Tories
Asking why on question time tonight have Labour not challenged the findings of the covid report to attack the Government?
Good question, and the first reply is what about the Tories answer to transgender? Typical FMTTM
It almost made it into an actual political discussion
I wonder how this honestly will go down? Basically people saying they agree that the government is making a mess of things but theyre tired of simply moaning about them. And are now turning on labour and asking questions which is what I call progress!
Loading...