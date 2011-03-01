Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 013 Misjudged the Tories « on: Yesterday at 01:10:57 PM » https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/only-20-visas-issued-foreign-25211447



I thought they were the worst front bench in my lifetime, but theyre worse than that and I apologise



Posts: 17 013 Re: Misjudged the Tories « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:21:08 PM »



Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships







The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact



Posts: 133 Re: Misjudged the Tories « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:09:41 PM » Bob, I think the Tories have been useless for 10 years



Posts: 2 908 Re: Misjudged the Tories « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:25:41 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 02:05:27 PM Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions



Posts: 133 Re: Misjudged the Tories « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 02:29:16 PM » Voted Labour all my life and used to be a member.



Posts: 15 290 Re: Misjudged the Tories « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:38:52 PM »

Posts: 133 Re: Misjudged the Tories « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:25:10 PM » Maybe if Labour publicity stated HGV drivers have been neglected and the industry needs modernising people might consider voting an alternative to the Tories and even joining the HGV industry



