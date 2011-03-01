Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Misjudged the Tories
Author
Topic: Misjudged the Tories (Read 169 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 013
Misjudged the Tories
«
on:
Today
at 01:10:57 PM »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/only-20-visas-issued-foreign-25211447
I thought they were the worst front bench in my lifetime, but theyre worse than that and I apologise
Twenty
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 013
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:21:08 PM »
Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships
The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact
Just think what it would have been if Corbyn had been in power!
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 449
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:05:27 PM »
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions
Winston
Online
Posts: 129
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:09:41 PM »
Bob, I think the Tories have been useless for 10 years
But somebody has to show an alternative so what do you want people to do?
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 908
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:25:41 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 02:05:27 PM
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions
Yep this is the sad reality that most sane people still think Boris and his clowns are a better bet than Labour, me included
Winston
Online
Posts: 129
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:29:16 PM »
Voted Labour all my life and used to be a member.
Ill probably vote green at the next election
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 013
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:37:49 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 02:05:27 PM
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions
Aye, that tells me something too
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 013
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:38:33 PM »
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 02:29:16 PM
Voted Labour all my life and used to be a member.
Ill probably vote green at the next election
Im considering that. Resigned from Labour also
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 126
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:18:56 PM »
The Labour Party have destroyed itself. It is now unelectable. Losing Scotland to the Scots Nazis sealed its fate.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 290
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:38:52 PM »
Scots nazis
Gibbo is probably their secret leader
Robbso
Online
Posts: 15 290
Re: Misjudged the Tories
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:54:21 PM »
At least they are targeting some of our bone idle GPs.
