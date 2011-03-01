Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 14, 2021, 09:10:04 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Misjudged the Tories  (Read 168 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 013



View Profile
« on: Today at 01:10:57 PM »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/only-20-visas-issued-foreign-25211447

I thought they were the worst front bench in my lifetime, but theyre worse than that and I apologise

Twenty  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 013



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:21:08 PM »
 :nige:

Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships

 :nige:

The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact

Just think what it would have been if Corbyn had been in power!
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 449


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:05:27 PM »
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 129


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:09:41 PM »
Bob, I think the Tories have been useless for 10 years

But somebody has to show an alternative so what do you want people to do?
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 908


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:25:41 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 02:05:27 PM
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions

Yep this is the sad reality that most sane people still think Boris and his clowns are a better bet than Labour, me included  rava
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 129


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:29:16 PM »
Voted Labour all my life and used to be a member.

Ill probably vote green at the next election
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 013



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:37:49 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 02:05:27 PM
Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions

Aye, that tells me something too  :duh: :duh: :duh: :duh:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 013



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:38:33 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 02:29:16 PM
Voted Labour all my life and used to be a member.

Ill probably vote green at the next election

Im considering that. Resigned from Labour also
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 126


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:18:56 PM »
The Labour Party have destroyed itself. It is now unelectable. Losing Scotland to the Scots Nazis sealed its fate.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 290


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:38:52 PM »
Scots nazis
Gibbo is probably their secret leader
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 290


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:54:21 PM »
At least they are targeting some of our bone idle GPs. :homer:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 