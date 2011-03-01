Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

« on: Today at 01:10:57 PM » https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/only-20-visas-issued-foreign-25211447



I thought they were the worst front bench in my lifetime, but theyre worse than that and I apologise



Twenty I thought they were the worst front bench in my lifetime, but theyre worse than that and I apologise

Re: Misjudged the Tories « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:21:08 PM »



Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships







The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact



Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships

The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact

Just think what it would have been if Corbyn had been in power!

Rutters

Rutters

Re: Misjudged the Tories « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:05:27 PM » Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions

Winston

Winston

Re: Misjudged the Tories « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:09:41 PM » Bob, I think the Tories have been useless for 10 years



But somebody has to show an alternative so what do you want people to do? Logged

Itchy_ring

Re: Misjudged the Tories « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:25:41 PM » Quote from: Rutters on Today at 02:05:27 PM Yet still 10 points ahead in today's Westminster voting intentions



Yep this is the sad reality that most sane people still think Boris and his clowns are a better bet than Labour, me included