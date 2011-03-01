I thought they were the worst front bench in my lifetime, but theyre worse than that and I apologiseTwenty

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 009







Re: Misjudged the Tories



Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships







The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact



Just seen the sea off Felixstowe, full of held up ships

The country is in a huge mess, though Johnson plays a part at odds with that fact

Just think what it would have been if Corbyn had been in power!