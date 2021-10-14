Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 14, 2021, 02:10:00 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SHOULD THE SOUTH BE IMMORTALIZED ???
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SHOULD THE SOUTH BE IMMORTALIZED ??? (Read 10 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 515
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
SHOULD THE SOUTH BE IMMORTALIZED ???
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:48:33 PM »
BUNG A STATUE OF HIM UP SOMEWHERE AND THEN IN MILLIONS OF YEARS TIME A FATHER WALKING PAST WITH HIS SON CAN SAY TO HIM: 'THAT THERE IS THE SOUTH. HE USED TO MANAGE ENGLAND MANY YEARS AGO.' ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...