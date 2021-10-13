Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Tommy gets five-year stalking order  (Read 433 times)
El Capitan
« on: October 13, 2021, 09:01:25 PM »
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/13/tommy-robinson-gets-five-year-stalking-ban-after-harassing-journalist
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: October 13, 2021, 09:42:49 PM »
Going round peoples houses shouting paedo accusations because he didnt like a story shed written  souey
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: October 13, 2021, 11:15:47 PM »
"Our Tommy"!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:02:33 AM »
What a piece of shit he is
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:32:48 AM »
Scumbag
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:23:33 AM »
Not that long ago he was being lauded as some sort of "cut the crap" working class hero. Turns out he's just a vile stupid thug, well whodathunkit?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:15:08 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 10:23:33 AM
Not that long ago he was being lauded as some sort of "cut the crap" working class hero. Turns out he's just a vile stupid thug, well whodathunkit?

Im stunned. I never thought at all that he was like this 
Rutters
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:15:50 PM »
Wonder how long Claudia Webbe will get?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:39:18 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Yesterday at 02:15:50 PM
Wonder how long Claudia Webbe will get?

Diversion ahead
Rutters
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:27:22 PM »
Comparison ahead
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM »
She should go to jail, what has she got to do with Tommy
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:53:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM
She should go to jail, what has she got to do with Tommy

Fuck all. Start a thread about her Rutters
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:56:46 PM »
Boris is doing a shit job, yeah but starmer would be shitter :alf:
The modern way.
Rutters
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:55:16 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM
She should go to jail, what has she got to do with Tommy

Comparison
ccole
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:21:46 AM »
He should have turned the tables and done her for 'Stalking'



Hasn't she wrote 200+ articles on him 
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:51:34 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 08:55:16 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:37:00 PM
She should go to jail, what has she got to do with Tommy

Comparison

There is no comparison apart from they are both nut jobs. One sponges off the tax payer, one sponges off gullible twats.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:18:29 AM »
Quote from: ccole on Today at 09:21:46 AM
He should have turned the tables and done her for 'Stalking'



Hasn't she wrote 200+ articles on him 

Articles=shouting allegations of 'paedo' in the street

Our Tommy  :ukfist:
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:05:14 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:18:29 AM
Quote from: ccole on Today at 09:21:46 AM
He should have turned the tables and done her for 'Stalking'



Hasn't she wrote 200+ articles on him 

Articles=shouting allegations of 'paedo' in the street

Our Tommy  :ukfist:








Comparison. NOT diversion 
Rutters
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:38:17 PM »
The comparison is of the sentencing in two harassment cases.
