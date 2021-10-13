Welcome,
October 13, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Author
Topic: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
El Capitan
Posts: 45 597
Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
on:
October 13, 2021, 09:01:25 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/13/tommy-robinson-gets-five-year-stalking-ban-after-harassing-journalist
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 911
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #1 on:
October 13, 2021, 09:42:49 PM
Going round peoples houses shouting paedo accusations because he didnt like a story shed written
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 083
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #2 on:
October 13, 2021, 11:15:47 PM
"Our Tommy"!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 018
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:02:33 AM »
What a piece of shit he is
Bernie
Posts: 7 213
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:32:48 AM »
Scumbag
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 083
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:23:33 AM »
Not that long ago he was being lauded as some sort of "cut the crap" working class hero. Turns out he's just a vile stupid thug, well whodathunkit?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 018
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 12:15:08 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 10:23:33 AM
Not that long ago he was being lauded as some sort of "cut the crap" working class hero. Turns out he's just a vile stupid thug, well whodathunkit?
Im stunned. I never thought at all that he was like this
Rutters
Posts: 451
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:15:50 PM »
Wonder how long Claudia Webbe will get?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 018
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:39:18 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Yesterday
at 02:15:50 PM
Wonder how long Claudia Webbe will get?
Diversion ahead
Rutters
Posts: 451
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:27:22 PM »
Comparison ahead
Robbso
Posts: 15 291
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:37:00 PM »
She should go to jail, what has she got to do with Tommy
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 018
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:53:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:37:00 PM
She should go to jail, what has she got to do with Tommy
Fuck all. Start a thread about her Rutters
Robbso
Posts: 15 291
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:46 PM »
Boris is doing a shit job, yeah but starmer would be shitter
The modern way.
Rutters
Posts: 451
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:55:16 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:37:00 PM
She should go to jail, what has she got to do with Tommy
Comparison
ccole
Posts: 4 278
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:21:46 AM »
He should have turned the tables and done her for 'Stalking'
Hasn't she wrote 200+ articles on him
Robbso
Posts: 15 291
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:51:34 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 08:55:16 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:37:00 PM
She should go to jail, what has she got to do with Tommy
Comparison
There is no comparison apart from they are both nut jobs. One sponges off the tax payer, one sponges off gullible twats.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 018
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 10:18:29 AM »
Quote from: ccole on
Today
at 09:21:46 AM
He should have turned the tables and done her for 'Stalking'
Hasn't she wrote 200+ articles on him
Articles=shouting allegations of 'paedo' in the street
Our Tommy
El Capitan
Posts: 45 597
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 11:05:14 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:18:29 AM
Quote from: ccole on
Today
at 09:21:46 AM
He should have turned the tables and done her for 'Stalking'
Hasn't she wrote 200+ articles on him
Articles=shouting allegations of 'paedo' in the street
Our Tommy
Comparison. NOT diversion
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
