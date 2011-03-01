Welcome,
October 14, 2021, 09:09:45 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Author
Topic: Tommy gets five-year stalking order (Read 298 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 596
Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Yesterday
at 09:01:25 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/13/tommy-robinson-gets-five-year-stalking-ban-after-harassing-journalist
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 908
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Yesterday
at 09:42:49 PM
Going round peoples houses shouting paedo accusations because he didnt like a story shed written
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 083
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Yesterday
at 11:15:47 PM
"Our Tommy"!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 013
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Today
at 08:02:33 AM
What a piece of shit he is
Bernie
Posts: 7 213
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Today
at 08:32:48 AM
Scumbag
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 083
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Today
at 10:23:33 AM
Not that long ago he was being lauded as some sort of "cut the crap" working class hero. Turns out he's just a vile stupid thug, well whodathunkit?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 013
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Today
at 12:15:08 PM
Not that long ago he was being lauded as some sort of "cut the crap" working class hero. Turns out he's just a vile stupid thug, well whodathunkit?
Im stunned. I never thought at all that he was like this
Rutters
Posts: 449
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Today
at 02:15:50 PM
Wonder how long Claudia Webbe will get?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 013
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Today
at 07:39:18 PM
Wonder how long Claudia Webbe will get?
Diversion ahead
Rutters
Posts: 449
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Today
at 08:27:22 PM
Comparison ahead
Robbso
Posts: 15 290
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Today
at 08:37:00 PM
She should go to jail, what has she got to do with Tommy
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 013
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Today
at 08:53:31 PM
She should go to jail, what has she got to do with Tommy
Fuck all. Start a thread about her Rutters
Robbso
Posts: 15 290
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Today
at 08:56:46 PM
Boris is doing a shit job, yeah but starmer would be shitter
The modern way.
