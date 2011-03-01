Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 14, 2021, 09:09:45 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tommy gets five-year stalking order  (Read 298 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 596


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:01:25 PM »
 lost lost



https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/13/tommy-robinson-gets-five-year-stalking-ban-after-harassing-journalist
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 908


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:42:49 PM »
Going round peoples houses shouting paedo accusations because he didnt like a story shed written  souey
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 083


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:15:47 PM »
"Our Tommy"!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 013



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:02:33 AM »
What a piece of shit he is
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 213


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:32:48 AM »
Scumbag
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 083


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:23:33 AM »
Not that long ago he was being lauded as some sort of "cut the crap" working class hero. Turns out he's just a vile stupid thug, well whodathunkit?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 013



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:15:08 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 10:23:33 AM
Not that long ago he was being lauded as some sort of "cut the crap" working class hero. Turns out he's just a vile stupid thug, well whodathunkit?

Im stunned. I never thought at all that he was like this 
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 449


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:15:50 PM »
Wonder how long Claudia Webbe will get?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 013



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:39:18 PM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 02:15:50 PM
Wonder how long Claudia Webbe will get?

Diversion ahead
Logged
Rutters
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 449


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:27:22 PM »
Comparison ahead
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 290


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:37:00 PM »
She should go to jail, what has she got to do with Tommy
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 013



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:53:31 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 08:37:00 PM
She should go to jail, what has she got to do with Tommy

Fuck all. Start a thread about her Rutters
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 290


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:56:46 PM »
Boris is doing a shit job, yeah but starmer would be shitter :alf:
The modern way.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 