Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 14, 2021, 02:09:54 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Tommy gets five-year stalking order
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Tommy gets five-year stalking order (Read 84 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 596
Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:01:25 PM »
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/13/tommy-robinson-gets-five-year-stalking-ban-after-harassing-journalist
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 906
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:49 PM »
Going round peoples houses shouting paedo accusations because he didnt like a story shed written
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 7 081
Re: Tommy gets five-year stalking order
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:15:47 PM »
"Our Tommy"!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...