Author Topic: Tommy gets five-year stalking order  (Read 84 times)
« on: Yesterday at 09:01:25 PM »
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/13/tommy-robinson-gets-five-year-stalking-ban-after-harassing-journalist
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:42:49 PM »
Going round peoples houses shouting paedo accusations because he didnt like a story shed written  souey
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:15:47 PM »
"Our Tommy"!
