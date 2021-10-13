Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HAVE YOU EVER BEEN THE PROUD OWNER OF A BLOW UP DOLL ???  (Read 233 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: October 13, 2021, 02:21:45 PM »
OR MAYBE YOU ARE CONTEMPLATING GOING DOWN THAT ROAD ???   

I MEAN THEY'RE A LOT MORE SOPHISTICATED AND BETTER MADE THAN THEY ONCE WERE.

I MEAN SOME WERE A JOKE, VERY CHEAP LOOKING AND EASILY POPPED.

ANY ROAD I'D LOVE TO HEAR FROM YOU !!!   jc
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: October 13, 2021, 02:36:17 PM »
I found one in an alley a few months ago while I was walking my dog. I took it home, because who wouldn't?

It looked like someone had left some raw egg white and oatmeal in the dick pipe, but it worked great.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: October 13, 2021, 03:00:35 PM »
LADY LUCK WAS CERTAINLY SMILING ON YOU THAT DAY !!!   jc
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: October 13, 2021, 03:47:09 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on October 13, 2021, 02:36:17 PM
I found one in an alley a few months ago while I was walking my dog. I took it home, because who wouldn't?

It looked like someone had left some raw egg white and oatmeal in the dick pipe, but it worked great.

Fucks sake  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
Bob_Ender
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:23:20 PM »
What type of dog would you be walking down an alllway........🤔 hmm OK

What breed of dog would you be wanking down a allyway....

Won't of been a Shi Tzu........very particular🐕x
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:33:49 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 07:23:20 PM
What type of dog would you be walking down an alllway........🤔 hmm OK

What breed of dog would you be wanking down a allyway....

Won't of been a Shi Tzu........very particular🐕x

She's a long, tall dog. But I feel you're focussing on the wrong thing here.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:16:40 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on October 13, 2021, 03:00:35 PM
LADY LUCK WAS CERTAINLY SMILING ON YOU THAT DAY !!!   jc

 monkey bravo
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:31:11 PM »
           

 
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
