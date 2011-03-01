Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





HAVE YOU EVER BEEN THE PROUD OWNER OF A BLOW UP DOLL ???



I MEAN THEY'RE A LOT MORE SOPHISTICATED AND BETTER MADE THAN THEY ONCE WERE.

I MEAN SOME WERE A JOKE, VERY CHEAP LOOKING AND EASILY POPPED.

ANY ROAD I'D LOVE TO HEAR FROM YOU !!! OR MAYBE YOU ARE CONTEMPLATING GOING DOWN THAT ROAD ???