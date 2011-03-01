Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 13, 2021, 04:11:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: HAVE YOU EVER BEEN THE PROUD OWNER OF A BLOW UP DOLL ???  (Read 42 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 513


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 02:21:45 PM »
OR MAYBE YOU ARE CONTEMPLATING GOING DOWN THAT ROAD ???   

I MEAN THEY'RE A LOT MORE SOPHISTICATED AND BETTER MADE THAN THEY ONCE WERE.

I MEAN SOME WERE A JOKE, VERY CHEAP LOOKING AND EASILY POPPED.

ANY ROAD I'D LOVE TO HEAR FROM YOU !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 985


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:36:17 PM »
I found one in an alley a few months ago while I was walking my dog. I took it home, because who wouldn't?

It looked like someone had left some raw egg white and oatmeal in the dick pipe, but it worked great.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 513


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:00:35 PM »
LADY LUCK WAS CERTAINLY SMILING ON YOU THAT DAY !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 004



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:47:09 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 02:36:17 PM
I found one in an alley a few months ago while I was walking my dog. I took it home, because who wouldn't?

It looked like someone had left some raw egg white and oatmeal in the dick pipe, but it worked great.

Fucks sake  :alf: :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 