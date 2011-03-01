Welcome,
October 13, 2021, 04:11:07 PM
HAVE YOU EVER BEEN THE PROUD OWNER OF A BLOW UP DOLL ???
Author
Topic: HAVE YOU EVER BEEN THE PROUD OWNER OF A BLOW UP DOLL ??? (Read 42 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 513
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
HAVE YOU EVER BEEN THE PROUD OWNER OF A BLOW UP DOLL ???
«
on:
Today
at 02:21:45 PM »
OR MAYBE YOU ARE CONTEMPLATING GOING DOWN THAT ROAD ???
I MEAN THEY'RE A LOT MORE SOPHISTICATED AND BETTER MADE THAN THEY ONCE WERE.
I MEAN SOME WERE A JOKE, VERY CHEAP LOOKING AND EASILY POPPED.
ANY ROAD I'D LOVE TO HEAR FROM YOU !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 985
Bugger.
Re: HAVE YOU EVER BEEN THE PROUD OWNER OF A BLOW UP DOLL ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:36:17 PM »
I found one in an alley a few months ago while I was walking my dog. I took it home, because who wouldn't?
It looked like someone had left some raw egg white and oatmeal in the dick pipe, but it worked great.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 513
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: HAVE YOU EVER BEEN THE PROUD OWNER OF A BLOW UP DOLL ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:00:35 PM »
LADY LUCK WAS CERTAINLY SMILING ON YOU THAT DAY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 17 004
Re: HAVE YOU EVER BEEN THE PROUD OWNER OF A BLOW UP DOLL ???
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:47:09 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Today
at 02:36:17 PM
I found one in an alley a few months ago while I was walking my dog. I took it home, because who wouldn't?
It looked like someone had left some raw egg white and oatmeal in the dick pipe, but it worked great.
Fucks sake
Logged
