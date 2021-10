El Capitan

Re: Red Raw Admin « Reply #1 on: October 12, 2021, 11:56:09 PM » Only joking btw Ken. Dont flip your lid again Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Re: Red Raw Admin « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:45:49 AM » Soon slipped into their old racist ways. Take Admin away there would be no one left. Logged

Re: Red Raw Admin « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:02:20 PM » There'll be a 104 deck of victim cards getting shuffled over there as we speak.

Snowflake City:alf: Logged

Snowflake City:alf: Logged

Re: Red Raw Admin « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:16:36 AM » You dont seem a bad lad either Ken but you need to let go your obsession of other boards and concentrate on your own. In pretty sure Rob wont even know who you are. As for Lids hes only bitter cos Bernie saw him off here with his tail between his legs. Logged

Re: Red Raw Admin « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:28:31 AM » Quote from: LeeTublin on Today at 08:16:36 AM

True that like True that like Logged

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Red Raw Admin « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:53:51 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats