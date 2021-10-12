Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 12, 2021, 10:30:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Harry Kane  (Read 63 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 905


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:28:20 PM »
Great player but out of form for months now not sure even if his form picks up that he fit into the attacking pattern of this England team
Logged
Winston
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 123


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:06:51 PM »
He needs a move
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 286


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:14:12 PM »
Kane and Stirling giving the ball away for fun, mount anonymous so he takes grealish  off.  rava

Probably win comfortably now
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 